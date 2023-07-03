scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Robert De Niro, who welcomed his 7th child in May, loses grandson

Robert De Niro's 18-year-old grandson Leandro was found dead on Sunday afternoon with a white powdery substance on a plate near his body

By Agency News Desk
Robert De Niro, who welcomed his 7th child in May, loses grandson
Robert De Niro

Hollywood icon Robert De Niro’s 18-year-old grandson Leandro was found dead on Sunday afternoon (U.S. Eastern Time) with a white powdery substance on a plate near his body, DailyMail.com has revealed. Leandro was the son of De Niro’s adopted daughter, the actress, filmmaker and practitioner of Muay Thai Drena, 51, and her former boyfriend, artist Carlos Rodriguez.

On Sunday, Drena announced his death on Instagram, saying: “I wish that love alone could have saved you.” Drena is the daughter of Diahnne Abbott, whom De Niro, now 79 and the father of seven, married in 1976.

Her son was found dead in a $950,000, one-bedroom apartment in the Cipriani Club Residences on Wall Street, according to DailyMail.com.

Leandro’s father, Carlos, said in a post: “Words aren’t enough to express the joy he gave us or the loss we now endure with our families and friends. He is God’s child now. On this full moon his spirit luminates what could not be seen in the dark.”

In her post, quoted by DailyMail.com, Drena began by saying: “My beautiful, sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly.

“You have been my joy, my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you.”

De Niro, who recently welcomed his seventh child, is yet to comment publicly.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Angad Bedi: For a successful marriage, lust is as important as love
Next article
More women in AI may prevent bias: Melinda French Gates
This May Also Interest You
News

Darshan Dave's mother introduced him to music, sang his compositions

News

Neena Gupta loves to binge on Turkish shows, learnt many new words

News

'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum' actor Karanvir Bohra does intense gunshot sequence in one take

News

Vietnam bans 'Barbie' for running map showing China's territorial claims

Technology

1st fully AI designed drug for lung disease enters human clinical trials

Fashion and Lifestyle

Anupam Kher has lunch with best friend Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika

News

Simran Kaur: Gave my voice to Nobita, Doraemon became No.1 cartoon show

News

After 'Adipurush' debacle, 'Salaar' release awaits Prabhas; teaser on July 6

News

Title glimpse of Ram Pothineni-starrer 'Skanda – The Attacker' unveiled

News

Shivangi Joshi: I’m a lot like my character in ‘Barsatein’

News

Arjun Bijlani: Fingers crossed for my new show ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya – Shiv Shakti’

News

Akanksha Puri: I am surprised Salman Khan apologised for our kiss

News

Manoj Bajpayee: Waiting for 'Family Man 3' shoot to start, will give good news to fans soon

Health & Lifestyle

Need stronger policies to protect kids from harms of food marketing: WHO

Technology

More women in AI may prevent bias: Melinda French Gates

News

Angad Bedi: For a successful marriage, lust is as important as love

Technology

BYD sets new sales record in China in June, sells 2.5 lakh units

News

‘The Magic of Shiri’: Teaser promises story filled with magic, thrill and drama

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US