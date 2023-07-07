'Deadpool 3' photos reveal new suit for Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds has begun shooting for ‘Deadpool 3’ with the actor sporting a new suit for the ‘Merc with a Mouth’, and it is a bit different from his older suit from the Fox movies, having a brighter palette.

As reported by Aceshowbiz, in the photos obtained by ‘The Mirror’, Reynolds was seen filming a car crash scene in the woods on location earlier this week.

“The pictures gave away a look at Deadpool’s new suit, which features very few changes from the outfit donned earlier in the Fox movies. Some gold highlights have been added to the black areas on the costume, but the overall design remains the same.”

“The biggest change to the costume is the colour. Where ‘Deadpool’ and its sequel had a largely muted color palette, the red of the suit in the new set photos is surprisingly bright, almost similar with the coloring in the comics.”

“This may indicate a distinction between the MCU and the 20th Century Fox universe where Deadpool debuted.”

The first ‘Deadpool’ entry in the MCU, the movie will keep the blood and gore of the earlier films and will be a particularly special entry in the franchise as this will also see Hugh Jackman return as Wolverine after what was his final stint at the character in ‘Logan’.

Reynolds and Jackman had both earlier confirmed that this version of Wolverine will be completely separate from the one in ‘Logan’ due to that movie being set in an alternate timeline, as this version of the character will be in his prime.

‘Deadpool 3’ is directed by Shawn Levy, and is written by Levy, Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Wendy Molyneux, Paul Wernick, and Lizzie Molyneux.

The movie is currently set to be released in theaters on May 4, 2024.