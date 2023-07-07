scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

'Deadpool 3' photos reveal new suit for Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds has begun shooting for ‘Deadpool 3’ with the actor sporting a new suit for the 'Merc with a Mouth', and it is a bit different from his older suit from the Fox movies, having a brighter palette.

By Agency News Desk
'Deadpool 3' photos reveal new suit for Ryan Reynolds
'Deadpool 3' photos reveal new suit for Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds has begun shooting for ‘Deadpool 3’ with the actor sporting a new suit for the ‘Merc with a Mouth’, and it is a bit different from his older suit from the Fox movies, having a brighter palette.

As reported by Aceshowbiz, in the photos obtained by ‘The Mirror’, Reynolds was seen filming a car crash scene in the woods on location earlier this week.

“The pictures gave away a look at Deadpool’s new suit, which features very few changes from the outfit donned earlier in the Fox movies. Some gold highlights have been added to the black areas on the costume, but the overall design remains the same.”

“The biggest change to the costume is the colour. Where ‘Deadpool’ and its sequel had a largely muted color palette, the red of the suit in the new set photos is surprisingly bright, almost similar with the coloring in the comics.”

“This may indicate a distinction between the MCU and the 20th Century Fox universe where Deadpool debuted.”

The first ‘Deadpool’ entry in the MCU, the movie will keep the blood and gore of the earlier films and will be a particularly special entry in the franchise as this will also see Hugh Jackman return as Wolverine after what was his final stint at the character in ‘Logan’.

Reynolds and Jackman had both earlier confirmed that this version of Wolverine will be completely separate from the one in ‘Logan’ due to that movie being set in an alternate timeline, as this version of the character will be in his prime.

‘Deadpool 3’ is directed by Shawn Levy, and is written by Levy, Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Wendy Molyneux, Paul Wernick, and Lizzie Molyneux.

The movie is currently set to be released in theaters on May 4, 2024.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Crypto funding drops for 5th straight quarter amid regulatory checks
Next article
Aamir Ali on ‘The Trial’: Suparn Varma completely changed the kind of roles I’ve done so far
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Chandrayaan-3: Rocket's electricals tested, registration opens for public to view launch

News

Paris Hilton gets called out by PETA over getting new dog from breeders instead of adopting one

News

Aamir Ali on ‘The Trial’: Suparn Varma completely changed the kind of roles I’ve done so far

Technology

Crypto funding drops for 5th straight quarter amid regulatory checks

News

Big B on 'Project K': Honoured to be in same frame with Prabhas

News

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez seen holding hands as they leave furniture store

News

Jackie Shroff shares montage of unseen pictures as ‘Tridev’ turns 34

News

K-dramas that ought to be on your week-end watchlist!

News

Wanted to challenge myself creatively with 'Pleasures': Harrdy Sandhu

News

Lola Tung and Christopher Briney finally pick sides!

News

Rachel Shelley makes a comeback to Indian Screens with Netflix's Kohrra

News

Genelia Deshmukh and Manav Kaul’s ‘Trial Period’ embraces a heartwarming tale of unconventional relationships!

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kareena Kapoor , Saif Ali Khan enjoy ‘Negroni Nights’ during their vacay in Italy

Technology

Tesla to provide more info on driver alert system as US agency probes Autopilot

News

'India's Got Talent' can change lives, says Shilpa Shetty

Technology

India's total addressable startup market could only be 10 cr: Zerodha CEO

News

Pakistani actress Mahnoor Baloch gets trolled after saying SRK can't act

Others

Suresh Gondalia, Triyom Films embarking on an exciting journey in Bollywood with Midday Showbiz Icon Awards 2023

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US