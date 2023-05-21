scorecardresearch
Digital creator Shivani Bafna makes scintillating debut at Cannes

Shivani Bafna recently made her Cannes debut at the ongoing edition of the prestigious Film Festival.

Indian-American content creator Shivani Bafna recently made her Cannes debut at the ongoing edition of the prestigious Film Festival.

She chose a statement gown as her outfit for the event. Designed by Vaishali S, the stunning red creation combined elegance, grace, and a touch of boldness.

Her dress exhibited classic sophistication while also reflecting a modern twist. Shivani styled herself with the help and input of her friends, family, and colleagues.

One of the unique elements of Shivani’s ensemble was a DIY-ed clutch featuring a QR code. When scanned, the code took audiences to a letter she wrote. In the letter, she shared her feelings about being on the red carpet and hopes that her message resonates with the audience, going beyond surface-level fashion.

