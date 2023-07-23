scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Christopher Nolan: Directing James Bond movies will be a privilege but needs right attitude

Christopher Nolan is currently basking in the astounding success of his film ‘Oppenheimer’ which has received overwhelmingly positive reception

By Agency News Desk
Christopher Nolan: Directing James Bond movies will be a privilege but needs right attitude
Christopher Nolan _ pic courtesy instagram

Christopher Nolan is currently basking in the astounding success of his latest film ‘Oppenheimer’ which has received overwhelmingly positive reception, going housefull almost everywhere. Recently, Nolan while talking of his direction methods and what inspires him, shared that directing a James Bond film would be a “privilege”.

Speaking at the Happy Sad Podcast with host Josh Horowitz, he said “To make any film, I think you have to have the right attitude. Like it has to be the right moment in your creative life where you can express what you want to express and really burrow into something within the appropriate constraints because you would never want to take on something like that and do it wrong.”

He continued, “The influence of those movies on my filmography is embarrassingly apparent. And so, there’s no attempt to shy away from that. I love the films, and you know, it would be an amazing privilege to do one.”

Taking on the iconic womanizing charming English assassin and spy would be indeed a tough task, and more so for Nolan whose own filming style is radically different from how the James Bond movies have been made. This is due to the director’s own focus on realism, and the Bond films that have come closest to being real are the Timothy Dalton movies ‘Living Daylights’ and ‘License to Kill’ in the ‘80s, which were not that popular at the time due to their own gritty realism, dark brooding nature and violence, though these days they are considered some of the finest Bond movies ever made.

“You wouldn’t want to take on a film not fully committed to what you bring to the table creatively. So as a writer, casting, everything, it’s a full package. You’d have to be really needed, you’d have to be really wanted in terms of bringing the totality of what you bring to a character. Otherwise, I’m very happy to be first in line to see whatever they do”, he added.

Nonetheless, Nolan has expressed his interest in directing a Bond film long back, as he had said that he deeply loves the character, and he would like it to have his own take on it. Just like it is with each and every character, Bond too would need reinvention as different directors have different approaches.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Proptech startup Stoa lays off 80% of workforce after raising $300 mn
Next article
Kajol on her kids: ‘They should make their own mistakes and learn from them’
This May Also Interest You
News

Rock band Creed makes comeback teasing new show

News

Rishi Sunak's family 'votes' for 'Barbie'; UK PM shares pic from theatre

Technology

Microsoft to replace Windows Mail, Calendar apps with new Outlook app

Sports

Korea Open 2023: Satwik-Chirag beat world No. 1 duo to clich men's doubles title (ld)

News

Mohit Dagga reveals mantra to good parenting

Technology

Apple Watch saves trail runner's life after fall: Report

Technology

Spotify plans to hike price of premium plan by $1 in US: Report

Sports

Satwik-Chirag clinch Korea Open 2023 men's doubles title

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted carrying Palak Tiwari's jacket after movie screening

Sports

Serie A: Gremio keep title hopes alive, Flamengo stumble

News

Salman Khan says, ‘You are an escapist’ to Jad Hadid on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’

News

Kajol on her kids: ‘They should make their own mistakes and learn from them’

Technology

Proptech startup Stoa lays off 80% of workforce after raising $300 mn

News

Suriya sends a chill down the spine in 'Kanguva' first glimpse

Sports

INDW vs BANW: Fargana Hoque reveals inspiration behind her historic century

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Falaq Naaz and Jad Hadid shown the exit

News

Two exercises in futility (IANS Column: B-Town)

News

Genelia Deshmukh reveals the key to a successful relationship

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US