HomeInternationalNews

Disney Animation returns to Oceania with ‘Moana 2’

'Moana 2', Disney Animation’s all-new feature-length sequel to 2016’s Oscar-nominated film, will be released in theatres in 2024.

By Editorial Desk

The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger announced today that ‘Moana 2’, Disney Animation’s all-new feature-length sequel to 2016’s Oscar-nominated film, will be released in theatres in 2024. “Moana remains an incredibly popular franchise,” said Iger, “and we can’t wait to give you more of Moana and Maui when ‘Moana 2’ comes to theatREs this November.”

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic animated musical ‘Moana 2’ takes audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers.

After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

Directed by Dave Derrick Jr. with music by Grammy® winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa’i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina, ‘Moana 2’ opens in theatres on Nov. 27, 2024.

Previous article
Here is Rohit Roy's 'honest' reason for choosing ‘Karmma Calling’
Next article
T20 WC: 'Bumrah, Kohli and Rohit are gonna be key players for India', feels Vernon Philander
Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US