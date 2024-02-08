Disney Animation returns to Oceania with ‘Moana 2’

The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger announced today that ‘Moana 2’, Disney Animation’s all-new feature-length sequel to 2016’s Oscar-nominated film, will be released in theatres in 2024. “Moana remains an incredibly popular franchise,” said Iger, “and we can’t wait to give you more of Moana and Maui when ‘Moana 2’ comes to theatREs this November.”

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic animated musical ‘Moana 2’ takes audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers.

After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

Directed by Dave Derrick Jr. with music by Grammy® winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa’i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina, ‘Moana 2’ opens in theatres on Nov. 27, 2024.