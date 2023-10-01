‘Downton Abbey’ star Hugh Bonneville splits from wife after 25 years of marriage

‘Downton Abbey’ star Hugh Bonneville and his wife Lulu Williams have separated after 25 years of marriage. The 59-year-old actor married with Lulu in 1998 and has 22-year-old son, Felix, with her but the pair have decided to now call it quits, a spokesperson for the couple has confirmed, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“It’s a shame as locally they were known to be a very sociable couple. Hugh has been away from home filming a lot this year. He has lost a bit of weight this summer, he was looking trim, tanned and relaxed,” a source told The Sun on Sunday.

The couple share a family home in West Sussex but one insider has now alleged that Lulu now feels as if the many years that they have spent together mean “nothing” at all.

The source said, “It is clear that Lulu feels as if 20-odd years of marriage counts for nothing!”

The ‘Notting Hill’ star and his wife renewed their vows in Las Vegas’ Graceland Chapel in 2018 and Hugh previously reflected that he always thought he would be single for a long time as he recalled that Lulu had been running a business at the time they met and it was his mother who put them back in touch.

He said, “I thought I would be a bachelor for years. I’ve often been the guy who doesn’t get the girl. Lulu was running a marquee company…my mother rang her to hire some chairs or something and said, ‘Do you remember Hugh?’ and that was how we reconnected. It did infuriate me that I had to give full credit to my mum for reintroducing us.”