scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Drake schools male fan for starting tussle with woman over his sweaty towel

Drake on the first night of the L.A. leg of his 'It's All a Blur' tour was filmed scolding a male fan for tussling with a woman over his sweaty towel.

By Agency News Desk

Rapper Drake on the first night of the L.A. leg of his ‘It’s All a Blur’ tour was filmed scolding a male fan for tussling with a woman over his sweaty towel. The tension started after the 36-year-old emcee tossed his towel toward the audience after leaving the stage, reports aceshowbiz.com.

A female fan then caught it, but one male fan suddenly tried to snatch the relic out of her hands.

Drake saw the moment as he headed backstage. In a video circulating online, the Canadian rap star could be seen yelling at the man. He then assured the female woman that he had someone on the way to help.

“I’ma send someone up there,” the four-time Grammy winner said while looking at the altercation. He also appeared to confront the man who tried to take the towel, but his team quickly guided him.

The incident came after Drake revealed that the first night of his Los Angeles show was almost canceled. “Los Angeles, if you knew the things we had to do today to get this show off, smh… but for you, anything. I will see you tonight,” he penned on Instagram Story.

That aside, Drake recently reacted to an alleged ‘For All the Dogs’ poster that was placed at a bus stop in his hometown of Toronto. The image, which was shared by DJ Akademiks on Instagram, featured three dogs and the Canadian rap star’s quote that read: “They say they miss the old Drake, girl don’t tempt me.”

Drake did not confirm whether or not it was fake. However, he replied in the comment section, “Lol who did this,” suggesting that he was not the one who made it up.

6
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Taylor Swift may reportedly star in 'Deadpool 3'
Next article
Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara bring the magic of love with ‘Chaleya’
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Digital concussion headset shows when athletes can safely return to play

Technology

Jio announces rollout of 5G-based connectivity using 26 GHz mmWave spectrum

News

Jiya Shankar says her journey in 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' was a mental roller coaster

Sports

Baku World Championship: Indian shooters start campaign with sights on Olympic quotas

Technology

Cybercriminals using 'EvilProxy' phishing kit to target exec: Report

Technology

Hyundai partners Chinese EV firm for charging services in China

Lyrics

Jawan – Chaleya Song Lyrics starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara

Sports

Injuries force England fast bowler Steven Finn to retire from all forms of cricket

Sports

Naveen Rathi, Anshul, Arihaan win IGU’s Chandigarh junior event

Sports

Diksha finishes life best T-21 in a Major at Women’s Open

News

Aafreen Dabestani on co-star Krishna Kaul: 'We've bonded during rehearsals, breaks'

Sports

West Ham United sign midfielder James Ward-Prowse from Southampton

Technology

POVA 5 Pro smartphone's price announced, costs Rs 15K

News

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara bring the magic of love with ‘Chaleya’

News

Taylor Swift may reportedly star in 'Deadpool 3'

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan hospitalised ahead of finale

Technology

Foxconn to establish industrial parks, optimise business in India: Chairman

News

Abhishek Banerjee on playing Bhuvan in 'Aakhri Sach': 'It was a little disturbing'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US