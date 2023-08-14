Drake schools male fan for starting tussle with woman over his sweaty towel

Rapper Drake on the first night of the L.A. leg of his ‘It’s All a Blur’ tour was filmed scolding a male fan for tussling with a woman over his sweaty towel. The tension started after the 36-year-old emcee tossed his towel toward the audience after leaving the stage, reports aceshowbiz.com.

A female fan then caught it, but one male fan suddenly tried to snatch the relic out of her hands.

Drake saw the moment as he headed backstage. In a video circulating online, the Canadian rap star could be seen yelling at the man. He then assured the female woman that he had someone on the way to help.

“I’ma send someone up there,” the four-time Grammy winner said while looking at the altercation. He also appeared to confront the man who tried to take the towel, but his team quickly guided him.

The incident came after Drake revealed that the first night of his Los Angeles show was almost canceled. “Los Angeles, if you knew the things we had to do today to get this show off, smh… but for you, anything. I will see you tonight,” he penned on Instagram Story.

That aside, Drake recently reacted to an alleged ‘For All the Dogs’ poster that was placed at a bus stop in his hometown of Toronto. The image, which was shared by DJ Akademiks on Instagram, featured three dogs and the Canadian rap star’s quote that read: “They say they miss the old Drake, girl don’t tempt me.”

Drake did not confirm whether or not it was fake. However, he replied in the comment section, “Lol who did this,” suggesting that he was not the one who made it up.