Drake shares picture of bras thrown at him at gigs

Rapper Drake has shared a picture posing with all the bras he’s collected after women threw them at him during his performances. Drake took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a picture featuring over 1000 colourful bras. He is seen standing in front of them as they are kept on the ground while the ‘God’s plan’ hitmaker poses in front of it and flashes a huge smile.

He captioned the image: “Remember when we both forgot who the f*** I was in unison… That wavelength was def a foolish one.”

In just one hour of uploading the picture, it received over 5,00,000 likes.

A fan commented: “Bruh got a library full of bras.”

Another said: “Mans got more bras than Victoria Secret.”

“Praying for the dude that had to lay these out. They’re organised by size,” said a fan.

A happy fan said: “You won bro.”

Last month, Drake made a request to the fans when his son, Adonis Graham, attended his concert for the first time. He had said: “Y’all keep your bras on.”

It’s not the first time that the rapper talked about lingerie on stage during his It’s All a Blur Tour.

On the Montreal stop of the tour in July, Drake quipped that he felt like he was giving a bad show because nobody in the audience was throwing their bras on stage.