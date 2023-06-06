scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Drew Barrymore says her words got twisted after reportedly wishing her mom dead

Drew Barrymore claimed her words have been twisted, after her latest magazine interview wherein she allegedly wished her mother Jaid Barrymore dead

By Agency News Desk

Actress Drew Barrymore claimed her words have been twisted. After her latest magazine interview wherein she allegedly wished her mother Jaid Barrymore dead made headlines, the host of ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ set the record straight on the misinformation, reports aceshowbiz.com.

On Monday, the 48-year-old actress shared an Instagram video in which she addressed the misleading information.

“I have never said that I wished my mother was dead. How dare you put those words in my mouth,” she complained in the short clip.

The ‘He’s Just Not That Into You’ actress stated, “You know what, to all you tabloids out there, you have been f**king with my life since I was 13 years old.”

She then explained, “I have been vulnerable, and tried to figure out a very difficult, painful relationship, while admitting it is difficult to do while a parent is alive.”

“And that for those of us that have to figure that out in real-time, cannot wait as in they cannot wait for the time. Not that the parent is dead,” Drew went on to remind.

“In fact, I go on to say that I wish that I never have to live an existence where I would wish that on someone because that is sick.”

Drew cleared the air after her interview in which she discussed her tumultuous relationship with Jaid was published by New York Magazine.

In the June 5 article, she shared her thoughts on her neighbours whose mothers have passed away, saying, “All their moms are gone, and my mom’s not. And I’m like, Well, I don’t have that luxury.”

The mother of two continued, “But I cannot wait. I don’t want to live in a state where I wish someone to be gone sooner than they’re meant to be so I can grow. I actually want her to be happy and thrive and be healthy. But I have to f**king grow in spite of her being on this planet.”

Still, New York magazine did note that Drew was quick to express her regret for making such a statement.

“I dared to say it, and I didn’t feel good,” the actress was quoted as saying in the interview. “I do care. I’ll never not care. I don’t know if I’ve ever known how to fully guard, close off, not feel, build the wall up.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
French Open: Zverev downs Dimitrov, to face Etcheverry in quarters
Next article
Elliot Page finds dating more 'fun' since his transition
This May Also Interest You
News

Guneet Monga Kapoor says 'Kathal' an effort to speak about absurdity of our reality

Technology

Zoom's new feature to give AI summaries of meetings you've missed

Health & Lifestyle

Covid mRNA vax safe, has no serious side effects in infants: Study

News

'Sairat' star Akash Thosar to portray Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 'Bal Shivaji'

News

Prabhas seeks blessings at Tirupati Balaji temple

News

Ayushmann empowers LGBTQIA+ community in Chandigarh to turn entrepreneurs

News

Prateik Babbar pays tribute to mother Smita Patil, adds Patil to his name

News

Ileana D'Cruz & her 'baby nugget' enjoy soaking up some sun at beach

Technology

realme democratizes curved displays, breaks barriers for accessible premium phones

News

Emmy Rossum talks about playing Tom Holland's mom in 'The Crowded Room' while only being 10-yrs older

Fashion & Lifestyle

Elliot Page finds dating more 'fun' since his transition

Sports

French Open: Zverev downs Dimitrov, to face Etcheverry in quarters

News

Al Pacino 'excited' to welcome fourth child after paternity test

Sports

Biggest challenge for me throughout my career with Australia has been fitting in: Usman Khawaja

Sports

Liverpool's Diaz returns to Colombia squad for friendlies

Technology

Google adding passkeys support to Workspace, Cloud

Technology

WhatsApp back after global outage

Technology

Youth urges nations to scale up climate action

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US