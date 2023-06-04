scorecardresearch
Dua Lipa slams UK Government's 'small-minded' language towards Albanians

The 'Levitating' hitmaker singer-songwriter Dua Lipa has been "hurt" by the UK Government's rhetoric towards Albanian migrants.

By Agency News Desk
Dua Lipa _ pic courtesy instagram

Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa has been “hurt” by the UK Government’s rhetoric towards Albanian migrants. The ‘Levitating’ hitmaker was born in London to Kosovan-Albanian parents and hit out at the “small-minded” comments made by ministers such as Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who singled out “Albanian criminals” when discussing immigration last year, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Dua told the Sunday Times newspaper: “Of course it hurt. All those words thrown around about immigrants. I always felt London was an amalgamation of cultures. It is integral to the city. So, when you hear the government talk about Albanians, for example, it hurts.”

“It’s short-sighted and small-minded, but it’s the way a lot of people think. No matter how we try and change the rhetoric, there will always be those who think, ‘Immigrants are coming into the country and taking jobs’,” she added.

She further mentioned, quoted by Female First UK: “However, immigrants who have come here have earned their keep by working incredibly hard. There needs to be more empathy, because people don’t leave their country unless they have to out of necessity, out of fear for their family.”

Dua is not afraid to speak up on political issues but is wary of throwing her support behind certain politicians.

The 27-year-old star explained: “As much as I like being vocal about politics all over the world, I’d stay away from politicians.”

“I just think more carefully about aligning myself with that aspect now. It’s different when I talk about certain rights, but I’ve realised that no matter how much you want to believe someone is a good guy, they end up letting you down,” she signed off.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
