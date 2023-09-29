‘Dumb Money’ to Premiere in India on National Cinema Day

‘Dumb Money’ is all set to release across theatres on October 13. In a delightful treat for movie enthusiasts, tickets for the much awaited ‘Dumb Money’ would be available at an incredible price of just Rs 99 on the opening day, on account of the National Cinema Day Celebrations. The film has an incredible critics’ score of 84% and audience score of 86 % on Rotten Tomatoes.

Shony Panjikaran, General Manager and Head of Sony Pictures Releasing International (SPRI) India states,“ The decision by The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and cinemas all over India to celebrate National Cinema Day is very encouraging to the price sensitive consumer. Last year, it recorded the highest ever single-day admission of 6.5 million.

We are sure that with the resounding success of recent films and audiences coming back to cinemas in huge numbers, even this year’s National Cinema Day will be a memorable day for exhibitors and audiences.”

‘Dumb Money’ is the ultimate David vs. Goliath tale, based on the insane true story of everyday people who flipped the script on Wall Street and got rich by turning GameStop into the world’s hottest company.

‘Dumb Money’ stars Pete Davidson, Vincent D’Onofrio, America Ferrera, Nick Offerman, Anthony Ramos, Sebastian Stan, Shailene Woodley and Seth Rogen. Directed by Craig Gillespie, written by Lauren Schuker Blum & Rebecca Angelo, based on the book “The Antisocial Network” by Ben Mezrich.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases Dumb Money on October 13, only in cinemas.