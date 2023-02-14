scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Editors Guild of India expresses concern over I-T surveys at BBC India offices

By News Bureau

The Editors Guild of India on Tuesday expressed concern over the Income Tax (I-T) surveys at BBC India offices. “This comes soon after the release of two documentaries by the BBC, on the 2002 violence in Gujarat and the current status of the minorities in India. The documentaries stirred political waters with the government criticising the BBC for wrong and prejudiced reportage on the Gujarat violence, and attempted to ban online access and viewing of the films in India,” it said.

The guild said that the surveys by the I-T department is in continuation of a trend of using government agencies to intimidate and harass press organisations that are critical of government policies or the ruling establishment. “In September 2021, offices of NewsClick and Newslaundry were similarly “surveyed” by the I-T department.

In June 2021, there were surveys against Dainik Bhaskar and Bharat Samachar. In February 2021, the ED had conducted raids at the office of NewsClick. In each case, the raids and surveys were against the backdrop of critical coverage of the government establishment by the news organisations,” it added.

It said that this is a trend that undermines constitutional democracy.

The Guild demanded that great care and sensitivity be shown in all such investigations so as to not undermine the rights of journalists and media organisations.

“Further, the Guild reiterates its earlier demand that governments ensure that such investigations are conducted within the prescribed rules and that they don’t degenerate into instruments of harassment to intimidate independent media,” the Editors Guild of India said in a statement.

Previous article
Sohum Shah on ‘Maharani: Didn’t take up other projects, I was dedicated to Bheema
Next article
Bruce Springsteen pens song for Rebecca Miller film slated for Berlinale
This May Also Interest You
News

Madrid Fashion Week celebrates 77th edition with various events

News

Srishti Singh to make her acting debut with 'Chashni'

News

Farhan to treat festival-goers with songs from 'Echoes' at VH1 SuperSonic

News

She says Prabhas’ hospitable nature is ‘insanely magnetic’

Health & Lifestyle

Having cancer not end of world, a phase that will pass: Experts

Technology

Space Technology Parks will ensure 'lift off' for the Indian space sector: ISpA

Technology

Over 1 mn people sign up for Bing with ChatGPT in 48 hours: Microsoft

News

Director Abhishek Kapoor on a hunt in central India! Know why??

News

Jay Mehta believes in creating strong & entertaining content

News

Anchal Sahu: Fame comes at a price, for me it was letting go of school life

News

Kamya Panjabi to play antagonist in ‘Raazz Mahal’

Fashion & Lifestyle

What is Britney Spears private romantic message for hubby Sam Asghari

News

Poonam Rajput roped in Anurag Kashyap’s short film ‘Chaar Chappalein’

Technology

Tweetbot's creators bring 'Edit Posts' feature to their Mastodon client

Technology

AI performs poorly in detecting Covid by listening to cough: Study

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shah Rukh Khan’s kids impressed with his ‘damn cool body’ in ‘Pathaan’

News

'MasterChef India': Chef Manav tests Priyanka in 'Immunity Pin' challenge

Technology

Zoho reports 10 times growth in five years, to invest AED 100 mn in UAE

Technology

10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition: Powerhouse for Indian youth with stunning experience

Technology

Discord adds Twitch-like video, screen sharing to Stage channels

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US