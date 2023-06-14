scorecardresearch
'Elio' teaser-trailer promises a thrilling intergalactic adventure

The official teaser-trailer of 'Elio' has been unveiled. The teaser shows extremely fluid and detailed animation contrasted by more cartoonish character designs.

The official teaser-trailer of the upcoming animated feature film, 'Elio' has been unveiled. The teaser shows extremely fluid and detailed animation contrasted by more cartoonish character designs. It also revealed additions to the voice cast: Jameela Jamil and Brad Garrett.

The original feature film introduces Elio, an underdog with an active imagination who finds himself inadvertently beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organisation with representatives from galaxies far and wide.

Mistakenly identified as Earth’s ambassador to the rest of the universe, and completely unprepared for that kind of pressure, Elio will have to form new bonds with eccentric alien life forms, survive a series of formidable trials and somehow discover who he is truly meant to be.

The film, which marks Disney and Pixar’s 28th collaboration, is scheduled for a theatrical release in India on March 1, 2024. The film is the directorial debut of the long time Pixar animator Adrian Molina who has previously worked in Pixar productions such as ‘Ratatouille’, ‘Toy Story 3’, ‘Coco’ and ‘Lightyear’.

The voice cast includes actors America Ferrera as Elio’s mom Olga, Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa, Brad Garrett as Ambassador Grigon, Yonas Kibreab as the titular protagonist Elio.

