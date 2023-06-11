Ellen Pompeo says she's no 'stamina' to binge on 'Grey's Anatomy' with daughter

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actress Ellen Pompeo is having a hard time getting through all 19 seasons of her show, reports People magazine. The actress recently chatted with her ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ co-star Katherine Heigl about their respective experiences on the show and shared whether either of their kids have watched the series, in a Variety article.

“Everyone in her class in sixth grade had (watched the show),” Pompeo said of daughter Stella, 12, “which I thought was a bit crazy, knowing what’s in the first seasons. She was like, ‘Mom, I’m the only one who hasn’t seen it.'”

She further mentioned, quoted by People: “So, I said OK. In the summer, she started watching it. And at first, I was like, ‘Oh, this is so amazing, and we’re going to watch it together.’ Then it was episode after episode after episode, and I was like, ‘I don’t have the stamina for this.”

“I filmed all these episodes; I can’t now go back and watch it again. What’s interesting is I hadn’t watched a lot of Grey’s, because we were always working,” she added.