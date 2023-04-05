Elnaaz Norouzi shares how it was to work with Gerard Butler in 'Kandahar'

Iranian-German model and actress Elnaaz Norouzi shared her experience working with Scottish actor and film producer Gerard Butler in the international project ‘Kandahar’. Gerard plays Tom Harris, a CIA operative stuck in Afghanistan during a mission.

Elnaaz said: “Working with Gerard was magical not only as a producer, but also as co-star, he is just so much fun and super nice on top of it. ‘Kandahar’ is an experience I will never forget.”

Elnaaz is known for her work in Pakistani movie ‘Maan Jao Naa’, and Hindi film ‘Hello Charlie’. She was also seen with Guru Randhawa in the music video ‘Made In India’ and seen in the web series ‘Sacred Games’. The actress further shared her liking for Gerard’s works which includes ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’, ‘Tale of the Mummy’, ‘Timeline’, among others and said: “:I remember watching Gerard’s movies and I used to have a crush on him as a teenager. I am also thankful to Ric sir for guiding us through the film so well. I am just over the moon to be part of a Hollywood Movie. “

‘Kandahar’ has been directed by Ric Roman Waugh. This film also stars Navid Negahban, Ali Fazal, Bahador Foladi, Travis Fimmel. It will be released in the US on May 26. On the work front, other than ‘Kandahar’, Elnaaz will also be seen in ‘Made In Heaven Season 2’.