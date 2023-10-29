scorecardresearch
Emily Blunt, Josh Brolin, Benicio Del Toro interested in returning for ‘Sicario 3’

Josh Brolin, Benicio Del Toro, and Emily Blunt at an event for Sicario _ pic courtesy imdb

The popular action-thriller franchise ‘Sicario’ after its second part in 2018 is now gearing up for a third sequel. Reportedly, actors Emily Blunt, Josh Brolin, and Benicio Del Toro have expressed interest in returning for ‘Sicario 3’.

Currently in the works, ‘Sicario 3’ producers Molly Smith and Trent Nuckinbill spoke to Collider about the three actors wanting to return. Ahead of the release of their upcoming feature ‘Repitle’, the producer duo said that this would be a particularly interesting film for Blunt and Brolin, as their characters were nowhere to be seen in ‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado’.

Benicio Del Toro is currently the one who’s most involved with ‘Sicario 3’ as he spent a lot of time with Smith and Nuckinbill on ‘Repitle’. However, this doesn’t mean that Blunt and Brolin are kept out of the loop, as Smith confirmed that the main trio is on board and they all want to return to wrap this section of the story, as per ‘Collider’.

Molly Smith elaborating on this point said: “Our idea is to get the cast back together with Benicio, Emily, and Josh, and we’ve got a great story to tell…Benicio, by nature of just working with us most recently, has been probably the closest to it at the moment. But we’re keeping all the talent informed. They’ve stayed close to it”

She added: “Like Trent said, the strike has just slowed us down a bit on this last draft, but I think everybody is very excited. Everyone sort of knows the framework of the story and is very excited to, hopefully, get our shooting draft in order very soon.”

However, ‘Sicario 3’ is facing some problems with both its casting and production. Its three leads have overlapping schedules as Blunt had declared that she wanted a break from acting after starring in Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster film ‘Oppenheimer’. Brolin, on the other hand, is working on his upcoming series ‘Outer Range’, which will take up quite a bit of his time, while Del Toro also wants a break after filming ‘Reptile’.

Then there is also the problem of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes as well as the delay caused by the recently concluded WGA strikes. As it has halted production or any kind of work, the cameras won’t start rolling until the SAG-AFTRA committee reaches a favourable deal with the AMPTP (Association of Motion Pictures and Television Producers).

‘Collider’ further states that while Smith and Luckinbill revealed no details from the ‘Sicario 3’ script, it’s safe to say that, once again, the thriller will navigate the ethics and morals of FBI officers working on the Mexican border and dealing with local cartels.

The film series doesn’t shy away from revealing the corruption that shapes the frail relationships of the characters and the dangers involved in finding out too much either from criminals or the police in the area.

Pic. Sourceimdb
4
