Emma Stone wins Best Actor Female at 29th Critics Choice Awards: This is completely crazy

Actress Emma Stone took home 29th Critics Choice Awards in the Best Actor Female category for her performance in ‘Poor Things’ and she said she is in full blown shock and I that she didn’t have anything that she was going to say because this is “completely crazy”.

‘The Curse* actress’ speech was heartfelt, hilarious and totally on brand, she said: “I’m going to be honest, I’m in like full blown shock. I didn’t have anything that I was going to say because this is completely crazy. This category is ridiculous – Lily (Gladstone), I mean come on. Margot (Robbie) – what in the. Carrie (Mulligan) – okay. Greta and Sandra Hüller.

“This doesn’t make any sense. Thank you so much for this, it means so much to me. I was being serious. I don’t know what to say.”

Further thanking her cast and crew, the ‘La La Land’ actor added: “This table – here is the Poor Things table. This crew, this cast – Mark, Willam Ramy, Chris, Jerrod, Katherine, Hunter, Hanah, Shula – there’s so many unbelievable people that I was lucky enough to work with. Ed Guy and Andrew Low, Tony McNamer and Yorgos, who I call Yoro because that’s how we’re supposed to say it to a Greek man if we’re speaking to them.

“I love you, thank you for everything this is uh really wild. Playing Bella was one of the greatest joys of my life. I got to unlearn a lot of things in playing her. Unlearn parts of shame and societal stuff that gets put on us, and I’m still working on it.”

Ending with a joke in true Emma fashion, she said: “This is the Critics Choice Awards — and it is about outside opinion — but I’m very grateful to the critics for this. But I’m just learning not to care what you think.”

The Critics Choice Award is streaming on Lionsgate Play.