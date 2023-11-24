Enrique Iglesias plans Feb 2024 release for his final album

Singer Enrique Iglesias won’t make new albums anymore after his next LP, which will drop in February 2024. The ‘Hero’ hitmaker is gearing up for the release of “Final (Vol 2)” in February next year and he has maintained his promise that the upcoming collection will be his last.

“I’ve been working on this album for quite a bunch of years. And for me it was always like I said, my final album… this is it. I don’t think – no, I know, I won’t be doing any more albums,” he told ‘Today’, reports aceshowbiz.com.

He revealed the record is “finished” and ready to drop, but he wants to focus on filming a couple of videos first.

“It’s finished. It’s actually coming out in February. It’s completely finished. What I want to do is shoot one or two videos right before the second leg on the tour and launch it.”

The 48-year-old singer previously admitted the idea of ending with the upcoming collection isn’t a new one.

Back in 2021, he said during an Instagram chat that “it might be my final album”.

“It’s not something that I have been thinking about for the past few months. It’s something that I have been thinking about for the past few years. There’s going to be Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, but they’re final.

“I’m in that moment in my life, that chapter in my life, where I think it’s the right time to put it out and I’ve been thinking about this since 2015,” he added.

However, he insisted he has no plans to stop making music, even if they will be “packaged” in a different way.

He explained: “I’m never going to stop writing songs because I love writing songs, but I’m going to do it in a different way – meaning they don’t necessarily have to be packaged as an album – so this project to me is important.”