scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Get ready for an epic journey with yet another magical film ‘Wish’

From the makers of Frozen, The Lion King comes yet another magical film ‘Wish’; get ready for an epic journey, set to release on Nov 22nd

By Editorial Desk
Get ready for an epic journey with yet another magical film 'Wish'
Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn's magical film 'Wish'

In ‘Wish’, Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force – a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe – the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico – to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Featuring the voices of Academy Award®-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha’s favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar®-winning director Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, produced by Peter Del Vecho and co-produced by Juan Pablo Reyes. Jennifer Lee executive produces – Lee and Allison Moore are writers on the project. With original songs by Grammy®-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, plus score by composer Dave Metzger.

In this brand-new musical comedy, audiences will be transmitted to an imaginary land located off the Iberian Peninsula, known as ‘Rosas’. “Our heroine, Asha, lives in Rosas, known as the kingdom of wishes. People come from everywhere to give their wishes to a magical king who promises to grant their deepest desires – someday. Only he can decide which wishes will come true and when”, said director Chris Buck, who helms the film with Fawn Veerasunthorn.

Veerasunthorn further added, “We have been inspired by so many iconic films over Disney Animation’s 100 years, especially stories where we explore the power of someone with a wish, combined with the conviction to make that wish come true. Being able to honor that legacy with this incredible story and these amazing characters has been a joy for our entire team.”

Walt Disney Animation Studios ‘Wish’ releases in India on November 22, only in theatres.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
YouTube rolls out 'podcasts' in its Music app
Next article
Glen Powell splits from girlfriend amid romance rumours with Sydney Sweeney
This May Also Interest You
News

Aayush Sharma hits back at trolls who ridicule wife Arpita Khan over her looks

Technology

CCTVs in UP jails equipped with AI system

Sports

In big games, you want players with plenty of experience: Finch on Rahane's selection in India squad for WTC final

Sports

La Liga: Sevilla sneak late victory in Bilbao, Villarreal and Valencia score big wins

Sports

IPL 2023: The things he tried to do, it happened for him, says Pragyan Ojha on Arjun Tendulkar

News

'The Hunger Games..' trailer sets the stage for a perfect prequel to the trilogy

News

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor says Abhinav Bindra film 'won't be like any Bollywood biopic'

News

Freddie Mercury's personal items including rare song lyrics to be auctioned

Technology

Sundar Pichai took home $226 mn in 2022 amid layoffs at Google

Sports

Telugu Talons, Delhi Panzers join Premier Handball League

Sports

Sindhu, Saina, and Prannoy to lead India's challenge in Badminton Asia Championships 2023

Technology

Samsung likely headed for first quarterly loss in 15 years: Analysts

Technology

Patent filings soar 13.6% in India, tech domain leads

Technology

Users can now use their WhatsApp account on multiple phones

News

'Succession' star Brian Cox joins James Bond reality show 'Road to a Million'

Fashion and Lifestyle

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli pose for a picture with Central Tiffin Room staff

Technology

YouTube's revenue falls as ads slow down for 3rd quarter in a row

Sports

Golf: Im sparkles as he and partner Mitchell stay in hunt at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US