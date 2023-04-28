Get ready for an epic journey with yet another magical film ‘Wish’

In ‘Wish’, Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force – a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe – the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico – to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Featuring the voices of Academy Award®-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha’s favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar®-winning director Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, produced by Peter Del Vecho and co-produced by Juan Pablo Reyes. Jennifer Lee executive produces – Lee and Allison Moore are writers on the project. With original songs by Grammy®-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, plus score by composer Dave Metzger.

In this brand-new musical comedy, audiences will be transmitted to an imaginary land located off the Iberian Peninsula, known as ‘Rosas’. “Our heroine, Asha, lives in Rosas, known as the kingdom of wishes. People come from everywhere to give their wishes to a magical king who promises to grant their deepest desires – someday. Only he can decide which wishes will come true and when”, said director Chris Buck, who helms the film with Fawn Veerasunthorn.

Veerasunthorn further added, “We have been inspired by so many iconic films over Disney Animation’s 100 years, especially stories where we explore the power of someone with a wish, combined with the conviction to make that wish come true. Being able to honor that legacy with this incredible story and these amazing characters has been a joy for our entire team.”

Walt Disney Animation Studios ‘Wish’ releases in India on November 22, only in theatres.