Ezra Miller issues first public comments since misconduct allegations at 'The Flash' premiere

Ezra Miller spoke openly about misconduct allegations levied against them and various legal woes, addressing fans and many industry players at Grauman's Chinese Theatre

By Agency News Desk

Actor Ezra Miller made a public showing for the first time in nearly two years, attending the Los Angeles premiere of DC Studios’ ‘The Flash’. The embattled actor spoke openly about misconduct allegations levied against them and various legal woes, addressing fans and many industry players at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, reports ‘Variety’.

Miller, who is non-binary and uses they and them pronouns, made a big show of acknowledging Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, Warner Bros. Film Group heads Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy and DC Studios stewards James Gunn and Peter Safran for “your grace and discernment and care in the context of my life. And in bringing this moment to fruition”.

Following a series of escalating incidents, Miller was charged with felony burglary in Vermont in 2022 after police investigated their involvement with a robbery at a private residence. Their troubles began in 2020 after a video emerged depicting Miller as they appear to be choking a woman outside of a bar in Iceland. No charges were filed.

As per ‘Variety’, the actor was also arrested twice in Hawaii, once for disorderly conduct and harassment. Miller pled no contest to a single count of misdemeanour disorderly conduct in the Hawaii case, and paid a $500 fine. The harassment charge was dismissed.

Miller received a rockstar welcome at ‘The Flash’ premiere, introduced by their director Andy Muschietti.

“I love you, maestro,” Miller told the filmmaker. “I think you’re amazing, and I think your work is monumental.”

The studio announced ahead of time that the Los Angeles premiere would be Miller’s lone publicity commitment for the film. They walked the red carpet and did not stand for traditional on-camera and print interviews. Miller’s ‘The Flash’ co-star Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez turned up at the event, as did Muschietti’s ‘It Chapter Two’ collaborator Jessica Chastain.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Long Covid patients suffer from persistent inflammation: Study
Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Bawaal' takes direct-to-digital route
Entertainment Today

