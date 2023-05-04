scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

'Feeling Blessed': Jamie Foxx's first Insta post after hospitalisation three weeks ago

'Django Unchained' star Jamie Foxx released his first public statement since being hospitalised over three weeks ago after

By Agency News Desk
'Feeling Blessed' Jamie Foxx's first Insta post after hospitalisation three weeks ago
'Feeling Blessed' Jamie Foxx's first Insta post after hospitalisation three weeks ago

‘Django Unchained’ star Jamie Foxx released his first public statement since being hospitalised over three weeks ago after suffering a medical emergency.

In a photo posted to his Instagram page, the Oscar winner addressed fans and wrote: “Appreciate all the love. Feeling blessed.” Foxx has 16.2 million followers on the social media platform, reports Variety.

In addition to the Instagram feed post, Foxx also posted an Instagram story in which he thanked Nick Cannon for taking over the Fox game show ‘Beat Shazam’ as a guest host. The sixth season of the game show is now in production. Foxx launched ‘Beat Shazam’ as host and executive producer in 2017.

As per Variety, the actor’s daughter, Corinne, is a DJ on the show, but she’s being temporarily replaced by Kelly Osbourne as Foxx continues his recovery.

The cause for Foxx’s hospitalisation and his subsequent medical complication have not been disclosed yet by his family or his representative. Variety has reached out for comment. Corinne Foxx announced Jamie’s hospitalisation on Instagram in a post published April 12.

“We wanted to share that my father Jamie Foxx experienced a medical complication yesterday,” Corinne wrote at the time. “Luckily due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

At the time of his hospitalisation, Foxx was in Atlanta filming the Netflix action comedy ‘Back in Action’ alongside Cameron Diaz. The project is Diaz’s highly-anticipated return to acting. ‘Back in Action’ is being directed by ‘Horrible Bosses’ helmer Seth Gordon.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Anupam Kher to play sexagenarian triathlete in his 537th film 'Vijay 69'
Next article
Virat Kohli highlights "the real boss" of cricket through his latest social media post
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Virat Kohli highlights "the real boss" of cricket through his latest social media post

News

Anupam Kher to play sexagenarian triathlete in his 537th film 'Vijay 69'

News

Day before K'taka polls, 'Tipu' film announced; to show 'dark side' of Mysuru sultan

Sports

Spain tour: India U-17 fight back to hold Real Madrid U-17 to 3-3 draw

Sports

IPL 2023: Always prepare for situations like getting 12 or 14 runs in an over, says Suryakumar Yadav

Technology

Meta warns about malicious ChatGPT imposters

Health & Lifestyle

Nearly 210,000 kids, teens in S.Korea treated for depression since 2019

Technology

India to become 50% non-cash economy in consumption in 3 years

Technology

Astronomers detect a star-devouring planet, hinting at the fate of Earth

News

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha twins in black outfits at IPL match “Here’s how the crowd made the actress blush”

Sports

IPL 2023: Whenever it was in the arc I was going to go for it, says Ishan Kishan

Technology

Cybersecurity firm Bishop Fox lays off 13% of workforce

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra arrives with Nick Jonas in white gown looking like a mermaid; Sam Heughan kisses her nose

Sports

IPL 2023: Jitesh is one of those players got a unique ability to go from ball one, says Brad Haddin

News

Star Wars: Billie Lourd keeps mom Carrie Fisher's siblings out of Walk of Fame event

Technology

US FTC moves to totally ban Meta from monetising kids' data

Sports

2023 Diamond League: Reigning champion Neeraj Chopra returns to action in Doha

Technology

Rolling out 5G FWA across India with Reliance Jio: Qualcomm CEO

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US