'Feeling Blessed': Jamie Foxx's first Insta post after hospitalisation three weeks ago

‘Django Unchained’ star Jamie Foxx released his first public statement since being hospitalised over three weeks ago after suffering a medical emergency.

In a photo posted to his Instagram page, the Oscar winner addressed fans and wrote: “Appreciate all the love. Feeling blessed.” Foxx has 16.2 million followers on the social media platform, reports Variety.

In addition to the Instagram feed post, Foxx also posted an Instagram story in which he thanked Nick Cannon for taking over the Fox game show ‘Beat Shazam’ as a guest host. The sixth season of the game show is now in production. Foxx launched ‘Beat Shazam’ as host and executive producer in 2017.

As per Variety, the actor’s daughter, Corinne, is a DJ on the show, but she’s being temporarily replaced by Kelly Osbourne as Foxx continues his recovery.

The cause for Foxx’s hospitalisation and his subsequent medical complication have not been disclosed yet by his family or his representative. Variety has reached out for comment. Corinne Foxx announced Jamie’s hospitalisation on Instagram in a post published April 12.

“We wanted to share that my father Jamie Foxx experienced a medical complication yesterday,” Corinne wrote at the time. “Luckily due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

At the time of his hospitalisation, Foxx was in Atlanta filming the Netflix action comedy ‘Back in Action’ alongside Cameron Diaz. The project is Diaz’s highly-anticipated return to acting. ‘Back in Action’ is being directed by ‘Horrible Bosses’ helmer Seth Gordon.