Florence Pugh says there wasn't awkward moment with ex on set of 'A Good Person'

The 27-year-old Florence Pugh, who portrays a car crash survivor in the new drama movie loved working with her ex-boyfriend Zach Braff on set of 'A Good Person'.

By Agency News Desk

Actress Florence Pugh loved working with her ex-boyfriend Zach Braff on set of ‘A Good Person’. The 27-year-old actress, who portrays a car crash survivor in the new drama movie, has revealed that she loved working with her ex-partner on the project, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“There were things in the original script that I’d be like, ‘I don’t think it would…’ or ‘That, I’d find a bit hard to say’ or ‘Do you mind if I give a stab at this?'” Florence – who dated the director between 2019 and 2022 – told Sky News’ ‘Backstage Podcast’.

“And (Zach) was completely cool with that and I think because he does know me so well and knows how I perform and knows what he wanted from me as a performer it meant that I could also then ask the same of him, and that was an amazing experience to have.”

“It was very free for everybody on set, not just me – he wrote the film for me, but every actor and every character had the ability to show up on the day they were working and mean something, and if they needed to change something, they’re more than welcome to bring it to light.”

Florence confirmed her split from Zach, 48, last year. The actress also confessed that she was still feeling emotional about their break-up. She told Harper’s Bazaar magazine, “We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on.”

“We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it.”

Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
Agency News Desk
