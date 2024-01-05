'Full Metal Jacket' actor Vincent D'Onofrio says he wants to work with Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Hollywood actor Vincent D’Onofrio, who is known for his work in the Stanley Kubrick directorial ‘Full Metal Jacket’, has shared that he wants to work with producer-director Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra is currently basking in the success of his film ‘12th Fail’ which performed extremely well in theatres and is now getting a lot of appreciation on the OTT.

Vincent will be soon seen in the streaming series ‘Echo’, which traces Maya Lopez’s escape to her Choctaw Nation roots in Oklahoma after her dramatic introduction in ‘Hawkeye’. It also explores her family and legacy, creating a gritty, self-contained tale of power and revenge as she confronts the perilous world of Wilson Fisk’s criminal empire.

Heaping praise on Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Vincent D’Onofrio said: “Through the movies I have seen, I have always been interested in Bollywood and I have gotten along very well with Vinod (Vidhu Vinod Chopra). I would love to do something with him and he knows that. I would come out and do a movie with him in a second. I think the experience will be so amazing and you have so many great actors out there. It would be really fun.”

‘Echo’ also stars Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Zahn McClarnon, Cody Lightning, and Graham Greene. Executive producers Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Victoria Alonso, Richie Palmer, Jason Gavin, Marion Dayre, and Sydney Freeland, helm the series along with co-executive producers Jennifer L. Booth and Amy Rardin, ensuring a culturally rich and compelling storytelling.

‘Echo’ will drop on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu, on January 10.