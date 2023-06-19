scorecardresearch
Gal Gadot feels 'empowered' to start 'developing stories' after 'Wonder Woman 3' cancellation

Gal Gadot is ready to focus on her future after 'Wonder Woman 3' was canceled.

By Agency News Desk
Hollywood star Gal Gadot is ready to focus on her future after ‘Wonder Woman 3’ was canceled.

The star of ‘Heart of Stone’ is opening up about what her next projects will look like as she continues to make strides in the industry, reports ‘Deadline’.

“To me, starting and developing stories that I’m passionate about is an incredible thing,” Gadot told Total Film.

“The fact that I don’t have to sit still at home and just wait for the next offer is something that makes me feel empowered. I enjoy doing it, it keeps me alive.

“I’m not only going to do my own projects, I’m going to work as an actress-for-hire still. But the fact that I can go ahead and tell the stories that I’m passionate about — from ideas that I conceived, or from ideas that I find fascinating from people that want to partner with us — it’s an incredible thing,” she added.

As Peter Safran and James Gunn take hold of the DC Universe, they opted to not move forward with a third installment of ‘Wonder Woman’ under Patty Jenkins’ direction.

The future of Gadot’s ‘Wonder Woman’ is not clear yet, but ahead of the news that the film was getting scrapped, Gadot shared a heartfelt message.

“A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you,” the actress posted on Twitter.

Entertainment Today

