Gal Gadot opens up on her insecurities as actress; says 'I have imposter syndrome'

Gal Gadot shared that every time she acts, she doubts herself and worries no one will like what she's doing.

By Agency News Desk
Actress Gal Gadot shared that every time she acts, she doubts herself and worries no one will like what she’s doing.

“It’s funny, I always feel like I have this imposter syndrome, because I feel so lucky and I’m so happy that I get to do what I really, really, really love. I always feel like, ‘I hope they’re gonna like it’. There’s never a moment when I’m like, ‘They’re gonna love this’,” she said in a cover interview with L’Officiel magazine, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The 38-year-old actress also shared the one piece of advice that has helped her with the psychological disorder that makes people feel a fraud.

Recalling a conversation with Hollywood director Francis Ford Coppola, 84, the actress said: “Francis said, ‘You know, something? I’m always filled with doubts. I’m always afraid they’re not going to like it. I just follow my heart and I come into it humble’.”

In an interview, the ‘Fast X’ actress spoke about working with her husband Jaron Varsano on her film ‘Heart of Stone’, which she stars in and co-produced with her spouse.

She said: “Jaron has the business mind, and who else can take care of my interests better than my life partner.”

The ‘Death on the Nile’ star – who has three children with Jaron – said that she loved getting to play the villainous Evil Queen in the upcoming ‘Snow White’ movie.

She said: “It was a great shift. I can’t believe I got to play the Evil Queen, the first evil villain in the history of Disney. I get to sing and explore my theatrical, evil dark side.”

