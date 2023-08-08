scorecardresearch
Gal Gadot speaks Telugu in Q&A session with Alia Bhatt, surprising people

Gal Gadot, best known for her role as Wonder Woman in the DCEU, is all set to release her upcoming action-spy-thriller film 'Heart of Stone'.

Gal Gadot, best known for her role as Wonder Woman in the DCEU, is all set to release her upcoming action-spy-thriller film ‘Heart of Stone’. During the promotions for the movie, where she was sitting with her co-star Alia Bhatt, Gadot in a very surprising move spoke Telugu which really captivated the Indian audiences, particularly Telugu speakers.

The DC star was sitting with Alia as the latter tried to teach her a little bit of Telugu during their Q&A session on ‘Wired’ answering ‘Google’s Most Asked Questions.’ One of the subjects which emerged was ‘Does Gal Gadot speak Telugu?’

To this, Alia, who is just now riding off the success of her film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ said that she can speak a little bit of Telugu though she is not fluent in the language.

Gadot asked Alia to teach her some to which she complied and taught her the line “Andariki Namaskaram,” which roughly translates to “Hello everyone.”

Gadot then proceeded to speak the sentence with confidence with the correct pronunciation, which really took everyone by surprise. The language has become a big phenomenon globally after the massive success of ‘RRR’ in 2022 which brought Tollywood into the international limelight.

While Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films had some audience outside of India such as Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Korea, China, Thailand, Japan, Bangladesh, the UAE, Russia, South Africa, Nigeria, Tajikistan etc. South Indian cinema only began gaining full on global traction with ‘Bahubali’ and then exploded with ‘RRR’ gaining a massive audience in the West and even other countries such as Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Ireland and Israel.

‘Heart of Stone’ is directed by Tom Harper with Gadot also serving as producer where she will portray a lethal spy named Stone while Alia will serve as one of the primary antagonists Keya Dhawan, a proficient hacker and killer.

The movie will be released on Netflix on August 11, 2023.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
