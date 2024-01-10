George Clooney coached Callum Turner how to kiss ‘old-fashioned way’

Actor George Clooney, who shares the screen with Callum Turner in ‘The Boys in the Boat’, felt that it was vital that the lip-locking was done in the old-school way. The film tells the story of the University of Washington’s rowing team and their quest for gold at the 1936 Olympics.

“The story felt like an old-fashioned film, the book did. We shot it to try to feel like old fashioned,” Clooney, 62, told ITV’s “Lorraine”.

His 33-year-old co-star was sitting next to him, and George said “There’s a big kiss at the train station and I had to talk to him…” Callum interrupted, “You had to teach me how to kiss!”

Clooney explained: “You had to kiss differently. Really like an old-fashioned movie, new movies, everyone’s got their tongues and this one had to be old-fashioned kissing,” reports aceshowbiz.com.

The movie has a shot of the River Thames where George enjoys walking with his spouse Amal Clooney, 45, close to their 17th-century English mansion that sits on a four-acre island in the middle of the river.

George said: “The very opening shot, I walk there from my home. It’s right where my wife and I take a walk in the morning.” Poking fun at Callum, he quipped, “He was the least expensive.” And he swiftly joked back, “I actually paid him to do it!”

He was recently pictured holding an umbrella for Callum at the London screening of the film and he joked about having to do the same for his wife. Asked about being cut from pictures of the couple, the star laughed: “They always say, ‘George was nice enough to hold the umbrella for his gorgeous wife’. She is a force of nature and so homely, but we do what we can, we survive.”