Gigi Hadid would have 'no problem' with Zayn Malik, Selena Gomez's romance

By News Bureau
As love blossoms between Zayn Malik dating Selena Gomez, former’s ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid would have ‘no problem’ with Zayn dating Selena.

Selena, 30, was reportedly seen enjoying a dinner date with Zayn, also 30, in New York City with fans of the pop stars keen to know if a new romance is blossoming, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Gigi, 27, is said to have “moved on” from Malik and is having fun when it comes to her romantic life. She dated the former One Direction singer on and off for seven years and announced they were expecting their first child in 2020.

But the pair split in 2021 and have remained amicable co-parents while moving on in their romantic lives. A source told Us Weekly, quoted by ‘Mirror.co.uk’, “Gigi has no problem whatsoever with Zayn dating. As long as he is happy and stable and continues to be a good co-parent to (their daughter) Khai, she’s fine with whoever he goes out with.”

Earlier this month, Selena kept fans guessing as she revealed she didn’t have a crush at the moment and didn’t appear to be dating anyone. Zayn has been single since his split from Gigi in October 2021 after the birth of their first child (daughter Khai).

News that Zayn and Selena might be coupling up came after an exchange of texts went viral on TikTok as one fan allegedly spotted the pair enjoying a meal together.

