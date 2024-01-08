Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Advertisement
Advertisement
InternationalNews

Golden Globes 2024: Ayo Edebiri wins Best Television Female Actor for ‘The Bear’

The Bear’ won its second Golden Globe as actress-comedian Ayo Edebiri won the award for the Best Television Female Actor - Musical/Comedy Series.

By Agency News Desk
Ayo Edebiri
Ayo Edebiri _pic courtesy news agency

 ‘The Bear’ won its second Golden Globe as actress-comedian Ayo Edebiri won the award for the Best Television Female Actor – Musical/Comedy Series.

Ayo Edebiri beat Rachel Brosnahan for ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’, Quinta Brunson for ‘Abbott Elementary’, Elle Fanning for ‘The Great’, Selena Gomez for ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and Natasha Lyonne for ‘Poker Face’.

Advertisement

‘The Bear’ follows the story of a young chef, Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, played by Jeremy Allen White, who inherits his family’s Italian beef sandwich shop after the suicide of his older brother.

He comes home to Chicago to run it, leaving behind his world of working in a Michelin star restaurant.

Advertisement

He is left to deal with his brother’s unresolved debts, a rundown kitchen, and an unruly staff, while dealing with his own pain and family trauma.

The official X handle congratulated the actress as they wrote, “Ayo Edebiri from The Bear is the Best Television Female Actor – Musical/Comedy Series winner! #GoldenGlobes”.

Advertisement

The 81st Golden Globe Awards are currently underway at the Beverly Hills, California.

Indian audience can stream the award show on Lionsgate Play.

Advertisement
Previous article
Golden Globes 2024: Jeremy Allen White honoured with Best Actor in a TV Series for 'The Bear'
Next article
Golden Globes 2024: Christopher Nolan takes home trophy for Best Director – Motion Picture with ‘Oppenheimer’
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisement

More in Entertainment

Advertisement