Golden Globes 2024: ‘Oppenheimer’ wins Best Score – Motion Picture

Biographical thriller film ‘Oppenheimer’ directed by Christopher Nolan is gaining momentum at the Golden Globe Awards as after Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor Male, the film won the Best Score – Motion Picture award.

Composer Ludwig Goransson, who designed the haunting score for the film, took the trophy home.

Earlier, Cillian Murphy won the trophy for Best actor – drama for his portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist credited with being the “father of the atomic bomb” for his role in the Manhattan Project—the World War II undertaking that developed the first nuclear weapons.

Cillian edged out Bradley Cooper for ‘Maestro’, Leonardo DiCaprio for ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, Colman Domingo for ‘Rustin’, Andrew Scott for ‘All of Us Strangers’ and Barry Keoghan for ‘Saltburn’.

Robert Downey Jr. won the Golden Globe for the Best Supporting Actor for one of 2023 biggest blockbusters ‘Oppenheimer’.

This marks his 4th Golden Globe win after ‘Short Cuts’, ‘Ally McBeal’ and ‘Sherlock Holmes’.

He played the villainous Lewis Strauss in the film.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards are currently underway at the Beverly Hills, California.

Indian audience can stream the award show on Lionsgate Play.