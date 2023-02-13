scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Harrison Ford back to bashing Nazis in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'

'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' new look giving viewers a closer look at the young Harrison Ford, and Jones's relationship with his goddaughter Helena, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge,

By News Bureau

Disney unveiled a new look at ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ during the Super Bowl on Sunday night (U.S. Time), giving franchise viewers a closer look at the flashbacks of a young Harrison Ford, and Jones’s relationship with his goddaughter Helena, played by ‘Fleabag’ star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, reports ‘Variety’.

The latest addition to the ‘Indiana Jones’ series takes place in 1969 during the US-Soviet Space Race as Indy and Helena go head-to-head with villainous Nazis for one last adventure, notes ‘Variety’. Mads Mikkelsen and Boyd Holbrook, franchise newcomers, will play villains Jurgen Voller and Klaber, respectively.

Antonio Banderas, Shaunette Renee Wilson and Toby Jones are also new additions to the cast. John Rhys-Davies will reprise his role of Sallah from 1989’s ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’.

Lucasfilm’s first trailer for ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ was an action-packed celebration of the archaeologist’s return to the screen, ‘Variety’ adds.

Even as Indy avows his days of recklessness are behind him, ‘Variety’ notes, footage of him zooming through desert streets, standing on top of a moving train and cracking his infamous whip at a room full of armed villains would suggest otherwise.

Previous article
itel Mobile India announces Hrithik Roshan as new Brand Ambassador to build deeper brand, customer connect
Next article
Oracle launches new Cloud services to help banks meet customer demands
This May Also Interest You
Technology

71% Indian professionals confident to retain jobs in 2023 despite global layoffs

Technology

Oracle launches new Cloud services to help banks meet customer demands

News

itel Mobile India announces Hrithik Roshan as new Brand Ambassador to build deeper brand, customer connect

News

'BB16': Shiv Thakare on MC Stan's win: 'Haq hai bhai'

Others

The inspirational story Mani Ram Balwant Rai: Ruling the cosmetic market in Punjab

News

Rihanna is pregnant with 2nd child with A$AP Rocky

Others

Dileep Heilbronn: A real estate millionaire entrepreneur, self-made designer, car collector and watch collector

Health & Lifestyle

American duo Chock-Bates win ice dance at Four Continents

Technology

Activists protest outside Twitter HQ in support of laid-off workers

News

MC Stan disappointed on bestie Shiv Thakare losing out

Technology

Explained: Sun did not break off its chunk, just a normal solar activity

Technology

India's PokerBaazi suffers security lapse, users' data exposed: Researcher

Technology

Android 14 may feature new settings for region-specific preferences

Health & Lifestyle

PM Modi applauds AIIMS Bhubaneswar doctors for conducting rare surgery

Technology

Microsoft may bring feature to control RGB lighting on Windows 11

Technology

Garuda Aerospace raises $22 mn, largest funding in Indian drone sector (Ld)

Technology

US foundation offers help for kids with cardiac disorders in UP

Technology

Twitter improves retweet reach, removes filter causing false negatives: Musk

Technology

Apple declines allegation for evading users' privacy controls

Technology

Infosys Foundation collaborates with K'taka govt, rebuilds hospital

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US