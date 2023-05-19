scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Harrison Ford officially retires Indiana Jones, a role he's essayed for 40 yrs

Harrison Ford is ready to retire his 'Indiana Jones' character - the swashbuckling, fedora-wearing adventurer - a legendary role he has inhabited in five films across 40 years

By Agency News Desk

Hollywood star Harrison Ford is officially ready to retire his ‘Indiana Jones’ character – the swashbuckling, fedora-wearing adventurer – a legendary role he has inhabited in five films across 40 years, reports ‘Variety’.

“Is it not evident?” the 80-year-old actor joked at the Cannes Film Festival’s Friday press conference for the action-adventure. “I need to sit down and rest a little bit.”

In returning to the character for one last time, adds ‘Variety’, Ford expressed a desire to see “a completion of the five films”. He added: “I wanted to see the weight of life on him. I wanted to see him require reinvention. I wanted him to have a relationship that wasn’t a flirty movie relationship.”

Director James Mangold’s ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ isn’t playing in competition, but it’s one of the buzziest premieres at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. It marks Ford’s return to the festival for the first time since the fourth chapter, ‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’ (2008), notes ‘Variety’.

‘Dial of Destiny’ premiered on Thursday night at the Palais, where, according to ‘Variety’, Ford was greeted with a movie star welcome, with thousands of fans screaming his name and the audience inside the theatre showering him with applause.

He also received a tribute award to celebrate his lengthy Hollywood career, ranging from blockbusters such as ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’ to ‘The Fugitive’ and ‘Witness’.

“It’s indescribable. I felt … I can’t even tell you,” an emotional Ford said while reflecting on the prior night. “It’s just extraordinary to see a relic of your life as it passes by. With the warmth of this place and sense of community, the welcome is unimaginable. It makes me feel good.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: Every ground we have gone to has blown us away really, says Mike Hussey on overwhelming support for CSK
Next article
Study links genetic predisposition for high BP, cholesterol to Alzheimer's
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Sudirman Cup: China beat Indonesia to reach semis; Malaysia stun Denmark as Axelsen retires

Sports

India U-17s to play second training game against SSV Reutlingen U-16 in Germany

Sports

Sub-jr men's national hockey: Gurpreet Singh scores nine in Chandigarh victory; Delhi win

Sports

Not happy about landscape of cricket changing to become a more domestic-based T20 team: Ricky Ponting

News

Sean Penn slams Hollywood producers, calls them 'bankers guild'

Technology

NASA to start training Artemis II crew for Moon mission in June

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to bowl first against unchanged Punjab Kings

Health & Lifestyle

Study links genetic predisposition for high BP, cholesterol to Alzheimer's

Sports

IPL 2023: Every ground we have gone to has blown us away really, says Mike Hussey on overwhelming support for CSK

News

Big B shares cryptic post about getting 'arrested' by Mumbai Police

News

Shannon K makes Cannes debut in an outfit by Ukrainian designers

Sports

IPL 2023: We'll look to take confidence from our win against PBKS, says DC Assistant Coach Shane Watson

News

Ajay Devgn's company forays into NE, opens multiplex in Guwahati

News

'Kacchey Limbu' wound up its shoot in record eighteen days

Sports

IPL 2023: Credit goes to Dhoni, Fleming for giving Shivam Dube backing and clarity, say

News

Boogie LLB’s electrifying dance compels Sonali Bendre to go on stage

Sports

I'll be back soon: Swiatek optimistic for French Open despite Rome injury

Health & Lifestyle

WHO advisory group calls for Covid boosters targeting XBB variants

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US