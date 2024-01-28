Harry Styles, girlfriend Taylor Russell spend low-key day together in London

Singer-actor Harry Styles and Taylor Russell bundled up to brave the London cold together. The couple was spotted walking side-by-side in the U.K. capital’s Hampstead neighbourhood. The ‘As It Was’ singer, 29, and the ‘Bones and All’ star, also 29, sported black coats, caps and sneakers for the low-key day out, reports People magazine.

Though they have yet to publicly confirm their relationship, Styles and Russell have been romantically linked since last June, when a fan of the musician shared a series of photos on TikTok of the pair getting into a car together.

As per People, the following month, with rumours of a romance between the two still circulating, Russell attended one of Styles’ Love on Tour stops in Vienna. At the Austria concert, the Escape Room star was seen dancing along to the singer’s hit song ‘Watermelon Sugar’ in the VIP section, per photos obtained by TMZ.

Also in July 2023, the couple stepped out together in Vienna to enjoy a day walking around the city, per a fan TikTok, and Russell attended another one of Styles’ concerts, this time at his last Love on Tour stop in Reggio Emilia, Italy. At the emotional final show, a concertgoer captured a photo of the actress enjoying the performance — but this time from the crowd.

In August, Styles reciprocated the love, showing Russell support by attending the opening night gala of her play ‘The Effect’ at the National Theater in London.