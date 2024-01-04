Heidi Klum removes bikini top during beach outing with husband Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum went topless in the sea on a lavish break with her husband. The former supermodel hit the beach in the luxury destination of St Bart as she and Tom Kaulitz, 34, made the most of their break in the celebrity holiday hotspot.

Heidi, 50, flaunted her toned figure in just a pair of leopard print bikini bottoms for the trip as she strutted her stuff around the golden sand, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Heidi was seen wearing a large pair of black and gold sunglasses as she oozed sex appeal on the beach, later adding a white bikini top and a baseball cap as she walked beside her far younger spouse.

As per Mirror.co.uk, the pair were also seen kissing and cuddling in the water as she snapped selfies of them on her phone with the duo looking blissfully happy as they enjoyed their day.

Tom meanwhile opted for a pair of blue and white polka dot swim shorts as they shared a special day on the expensive getaway. Heidi first met Tom in February 2018 when they both attended a birthday party.

She previously opened up about her instant attraction to him on the Ellen DeGeneres show telling the host: “It was to the point so bad when I couldn’t even look at him. You know when you’re attracted to someone so badly you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t even…’ So I had to sit next to him instead of across because then I would have had to look at him.”