French museum darkens skin tone of The Rock’s wax figure

France’s Musee Grevin took Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s comments and social media outcry over the star’s botched wax figure to heart, reports ‘Variety’. Within 24 hours, his figure was updated by artists who gave it a slightly darker skin tone with meticulous strokes of oil painting. Johnson’s suburban dad-esque outfit, however, has remained.

“We found his reaction rather friendly when addressing the fact that his figure was indeed whiter than it should have been,” said Veronique Berecz, the museum’s head of public relations.

Berecz has been at the iconic museum for over four decades and worked closely with the likes of Michael Jackson, Nicolas Cage and Donald Sutherland on their respective wax figures, notes ‘Variety’.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t get to meet Dwayne Johnson so we used several photos — but as it turns out, pictures can be very tricky because the nuances of skin tones can differ depending on the lighting on photos,” she said, according to ‘Variety’.

“Every time, the sculptor has to determine the exact face and body shapes, the volumes and it’s always a very complicated challenge if we haven’t met the person,” Berecz added.

Berecz, ‘Variety’ added, pointed out that Johnson’s figure required special treatment from the museum from the get-go.

“We conducted a casting of models based on his body measurements, and that wasn’t a small undertaking because we had to find a man who had roughly the same body type as Dwayne Johnson — a height of 6’5″ with those huge muscles — and we found our model in a bodybuilding club!” Berecz said.

Asked about her thoughts on accusations of the museum “white washing” Johnson’s figure, she said it didn’t cross anyone’s mind. “This has nothing do with it — we just made an honest mistake based on the photos we looked at,” she said.