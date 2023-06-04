scorecardresearch
How Drake encouraged Nelly Furtado's musical comeback

Rapper Drake encouraged Nelly Furtado's musical comeback. Nelly, revealed that Drake reminded her about her legacy and value to the music industry

By Agency News Desk

Rapper Drake encouraged Nelly Furtado’s musical comeback. Nelly, 44, revealed that fellow Canadian Drake, 36, – who invited her to be a surprise guest for his All-Canadian North Stars event in Toronto last summer – reminded her about her legacy and value to the music industry and urged her to get back in the studio to work on new music.

She told Variety: “I have more gratitude nowadays, so I know how blessed I am to be a performer and creator. I’m really leaning into my profession. I met Drake a year ago and we had some deep conversations about life and art and he blew up my head reminding me what a valuable artist I am and told me to ‘boss up’ and make new music, and I listened. So, I couldn’t say no when he invited me on stage, I had to be brave and boss up and start the next chapter.”

As per Female First UK, Nelly has been working on her new album – her first since 2017’s ‘The Ride’ – since last year and she has enjoyed the collaborative, creative process.

She added: “I have been making new music solid, nonstop for the last year the way I like to: late nights, space to create wildly and loads of community and collaboration. I am making a pop album influenced by sounds that I love. My album touches on dance – I did a record with SG Lewis that I adore. T-Minus produced my Bomba Estereo song. T-Minus is a beast! I am proud of that record. One of my tunes is produced by Wonda Gurl – I love her energy.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
