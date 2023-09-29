Hugh Jackman indulges in retail therapy amid separation from wife

‘The Prestige’ star Hugh Jackman treated himself to some new books as he enjoyed a spot of retail therapy amid his split from Deborra-Lee Furness. The 54-year-old star decided to hit the shops in Manhattan on Thursday and was pictured heading home from his solo outing, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’. Hugh seemed to be in good spirits as he carried a large shopping bag.

The actor decided on a very stylish look, wearing a burnt orange long sleeve jumper over a white T-shirt. He also opted for a pair of denim jeans and some brown suede boots. He covered his face with a pair of dark sunglasses and was at one point seen with AirPods in his ears.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, Hugh had his bushy grey beard carefully styled and wore his hair in a small quiff. His outing comes after fans were left shocked when he announced his split from wife Deborra-Lee. In a joint statement, the former couple said: “We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives”, the statement further read.

Speaking about the split, Hugh admitted that he’s going through a “difficult time”. It’s also been claimed that the split was a “long time coming”.

A source told PageSix that Hugh and Deborra-Lee “speak pretty regularly”.

They added that they are “always going to be friends” and will “navigate this together”. The source finished: “It’s not always easy but they’re doing okay.”