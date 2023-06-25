scorecardresearch
Human remains found at site where Julian Sands went missing

Human remains have reportedly been found in the area where "Room with a View" star Julian Sands went missing in January this year, reports 'Female First'.

By Agency News Desk

Human remains have reportedly been found in the area where “Room with a View” star Julian Sands went missing in January this year, reports ‘Female First’. The British actor was last seen in the Mount Baldy area of California on January 13, according to ‘Female First’ and other news websites.

The local sheriff’s department revealed that civilian hikers had contacted the authorities on Saturday (local time) after making the tragic discovery.

‘Variety’, quoting a news release, noted: “Fontana Station deputies, along with the Sheriff’s Department Emergency Operations Division, responded to the scene.”
The Sheriff’s Department added in the news release: “Identification should be completed next week at which time we will update this press release. No further details are available at this time.”
 
Sands, who was a keen hiker and mountaineer, was reported missing on January 13 after he failed to return home after walking in the Mount Baldy area of the San Gabriel Mountains, about 80 km northeast of Los Angeles.

 

Since then, eight searches by ground and air have taken place to look for the “Leaving Las Vegas” actor, but were hindered by poor conditions in the area and even halted in March due to the risk of avalanches.

On June 17, 80 search and rescue volunteers, deputies and staff, as well as two helicopters and drone crews, set out to look for Sands. The Baldy Bowl area is a popular destination for skiers, climbers and backpackers.


Born in England, Sands moved to California in the 1980s to pursue a career in Hollywood after the success of the 1985 film “A Room with a View” in which he was cast as the leading man opposite Helena Bonham Carter.

Sands starred as the son of Satan in the 1989 supernatural thriller “Warlock” and its sequel ‘Warlock: The Armageddon’. Other film credits include supporting roles in “The Killing Fields” and “Arachnophobia”.
 

 

By Agency News Desk
