Idris Elba, Olivia Colman, Woody Harrelson help King Charles launch new YouTube channel

Hollywood stars Idris Elba, Olivia Colman, Woody Harrelson have joined hands together to help King Charles launch a new YouTube channel dedicated to the environment.

RE:TV is the new platform for showcasing “sustainable solutions to the climate and biodiversity crisis,” according to the King, reports ‘Variety’. 

It is the digital extension of his non-profit, also called RE:TV, which he founded in 2020. The org has made over 100 short films about innovative environmental projects worldwide, which have previously been launched on platforms including Bloomberg and Waterbear.

Now, with its own YouTube channel, RE:TV will be able to debut its content directly online.

To celebrate the launch, RE:TV has made a short film titled “The Speeches: 50 Years of Speaking Up For The Planet” featuring 19 actors and environmentalists who quote some of the environment-focused speeches King Charles has delivered over the years between 1970 and 2020, when he was still the Prince of Wales. 

They include Elba Colman and Harrelson in addition to actor Glenn Close, BBC gardening presenter Danny Clarke, YouTube environmental campaigner Jack Harries and climate activist Leah Thomas. 

The speeches are interspersed with video clips of deforestation, garbage and the impacts of climate change such as floods.

The short was produced by Atomized Studios and directed by Anatole Sloan. Zad Rodgers and Dan Watt-Smith exec produced while Zoe Evans is a producer. Alana O’Neill is production manager and Nathan Klein is composer. 

The music was recorded live at Air Edel Studios London.

