Idris Elba tells fans to keep their fingers crossed for a second 'Luther' movie

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 13 (IANS) Actor Idris Elba, best known for his roles in ‘Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom’, ‘The Suicide Squad’ and the popular British crime-thriller show ‘Luther’, has recently spoken on the prospects of doing a second ‘Luther’ film after ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’, telling people to keep their fingers crossed.

According to The Sun, the actor said that while he loves the character and is very happy about how well the movie performed, he’d like to give it some breathing room before making another one so while he is excited for where the character can go, he toldfanstokeeptheirfingerscrossed.

He had also earlier said: “I’m hoping to make another one. I love Luther. I love that character, and I love where I can possibly take him, as a story and as a character.”

Picking off from the end of ‘Luther’, ‘The Fallen Sun’ movietellsthe story of a now disgraced and dishonoured, detective JohnLutherwho breaks out of prison to hunt down a sadistic serial killer terrorising the town.

A highly intelligent as well as intuitive character,Lutheris a force to be reckoned with, though his intelligence and somewhat sociopathic tendencies also make him a person who people are incredibly vary of.

As reported by The Sun, during an interview at the premiere of the movie,Idris was confident that ‘Luther‘ could very well become a film franchise on its own. The 50-year-old said at the time: “We do have the ambition to take it into a franchise because now that you’ve got a film landscape, you’ve got bigger budgets, but also you’ve just got more stories we can tell.”

‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ premiered on Netflix on February 24, 2023 and was one of the platform’s biggest films.

–IANS

