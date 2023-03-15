Indian Music duo Almost Famous collaborate with American rapper Tyla Yaweh

Los Angeles-based music producer duo of Indian descent, Almost Famous have teamed up with American rapper and singer Tyla Yaweh on their brand-new hip hop single titled ‘Unsick’.

The high-octane rapturous track is stylishly laced with some infectious beats, catchy lyrics and smashing hook lines, and pairs colourful, emotional melodies with punk sensibilities. Poised to be this year’s summer anthem, the track is being creatively managed by Hardik Zaveri and will be released worldwide by MadVerse today.

Explaining how the record came about, Simarjeet Saini of Almost Famous said: “The coming together of this collaboration was very organic and authentic. We were introduced to Tyla Yaweh by Kid Heat and we all just hung out at a club one night, and the next thing we know, we were jamming together in the studio.”

“We vibed really well and both Tyla Yaweh and Kid Heat were very intrigued about India and the country’s music landscape. Unsick presents a new genre that witnesses the fusion of traditional Indian instruments with hip-hop. The track can be described as an innovative and experimental fusion of two distinct musical styles, that creates a fresh exciting sound that presents the creative possibilities that emerge from cultural blending. We can’t wait to put this song out to the world as we have been working on this since a while!”

Ahead of the single launch, emo-rap’s next icon Tyla Yaweh and Grammy Award winning songwriter-producer Kid Heat will present their unique blend of hip-hop and R&B in India for the very first time live at a performance in Mumbai for brand new IP ‘AF & Friends’ on the 18th of this month at Opa Kipos.

‘AF & Friends’ is a Los Angeles-based music project that encompasses a multitude of vocalists, producers and instrumentalists who have collaborated to create a genre-bending genre of music that incorporates elements of hip-hop, R&B, soul, and electronic music.

Talking about the live showcase, Rishab Sadarangani of Almost Famous stated: “AF & Friends is our unique music project that we have launched this year in India to foster cultural exchange between India and the United States as well as serve an impetus to the burgeoning hip hop movement witnessed in recent times in India.”

“Tyla Yaweh and Kid Heat’s maiden visit and performance in Mumbai is going to be an unforgettable experience for music enthusiasts and we have invited friends from Los Angeles and Mumbai to make this a truly immersive global experience.”

Excited about his debut visit to India, Tyla Yaweh who has worked with Post Malone and Chris Brown exclaims: “I’m beyond excited to be visiting India for the very first time and performing live for all my local fans.”

“I’m grateful to Almost Famous for supporting my dream of exploring the Indian sub-continent and hooking this up for me. I’ve always been fascinated by the culture and sounds of India and I can’t wait to let my Indian fans get a taste of my Punjabi singing on Unsick.”

Chiming in, Kid Heat who has written for a variety of artists, including Justin Bieber, J. Balvin, Lil Wayne and Cardi B and was instrumental in putting this collaboration together added: “Well I’ve heard so many amazing things about the Indian film and music industry and I’m looking forward to spending time here and exploring the country. I loved putting together this collaboration for Almost Famous and I hope audiences enjoy Unsick.”

Prior to this record, Almost Famous released ‘Breakout’ in collaboration with Soulja Boy in 2019 followed by their debut EP ‘Lost Boy Journey’ in 2021 and ‘Cash Machine’ in collaboration with YOUNG Paris in 2022.