Iron Maiden sets Europe ablaze with latest Barcelona concert

Iron Maiden has been rocking it out hard ever since their 'The Future Past Tour 2023' took off to a strong start.

By Agency News Desk

Iron Maiden has been rocking it out hard ever since their ‘The Future Past Tour 2023’ took off to a strong start. But as the tour goes on, the band has set Europe ablaze with power packed performances taking place all the way from Czech Republic to Italy.

Just last week the band concluded their Venice concert, and are now in Spain as they finished their concert in Barcelona, leaving their fans awe struck with metal spirit.

Taking to Instagram, the band thanked their fans at Barcelona and captioned: “Thank you, Barcelona!”

The concert ended on the night of July 18 (local time) complete with much theatricality, and filling out the stadiums the moment they announced their concert, the tickets began selling out faster than hot cakes.

The legendary heavy metal band however are also big football fans, and some time prior to the concert they met up with the Football Club of Barcelona (FCB) which hosted a training complex for them.

Thanking the FCB for its hospitality, the band posted a picture of themselves alongside players of the FCB as they wrote in the caption: “A huge thank you to @fcbarcelona for hosting Maiden FC at their magnificent training complex yesterday. A thrilling encounter finished 8-3 in favour of Maiden. A big shout out to @madnesslive for playing and arranging the fixture.”

Much like their shows in Prague and Venice prior, the band lit up the stage performing their many classics ranging from ‘Wasted Years’ to ‘The Trooper’ while also dishing out some of their lesser known tracks such as ‘The Prisoner’ and ‘Alexander The Great’.

The setlist for the show also included many tracks from their latest album ‘Senjutsu’ such as ‘Hell on Earth’, ‘Writing on the Wall’, ‘Death of the Celts’ and ‘The Time Machine’.

Lead singer Bruce Dickinson, who is known for both his operatic voice and amazing showmanship, took the stage and injected metal madness in the audience as everyone raised up the horns and started headbanging, all while Steve Harris galloped his bass guitar with total command, drummer Nicko Mc Brain played with full energy and the guitarists Dave Murray, Adrian Smith and Janick Gers dished out great riffs and incredible solos with full energy.

The band members may be getting on in years, but that hasn’t affected their energy whatsoever. Continuing to traverse Europe, fans across the world from US, Brazil, Japan, Australia, UK, India, Russia, Canada are awaiting to see more of the metal legends in their ‘The Future Past Tour 2023’.

The band has other global gigs planned as well though they have kept silent on the matter.

The band has a massive fanbase in India and have played with great success in cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru with great success three times. The metal legends continue to dish out metal energy as the tour continues.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
