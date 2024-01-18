Jacob Elordi calls it quits with Olivia Jade for second time

Actor Jacob Elordi reportedly has ended his romantic relationship with Olivia Jade for the second time. It was reported that the actor portraying Nate Jacobs on ‘Euphoria’ and the former ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 30 contestant broke up following their alleged first split in 2022.

The news was revealed by Us Weekly. The media outlet confirmed that the 26-year-old actor and the 24-year-old daughter of fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli and actress Lori Loughlin have decided to go their separate ways. However, the former couple has not said anything about the alleged breakup.

The report came a few days after Jacob and Olivia sparked split rumours. Earlier in January, a number of social media users noticed that she had stopped following the “Priscilla” actor on Instagram.

Meanwhile, he notably does not follow anyone on the social media platform.

The ‘Saltburn’ actor and the YouTube content creator were romantically linked for the first time back in December 2021. They sparked dating rumors as they were caught on camera hanging out together in Los Angeles.

Following the day out, it was revealed that Jacob and Olivia had “sparks between them.” A source spilled to Us Weekly at that time that they “have been on some dates” despite “keeping it casual” and “enjoying hanging out together.”

The source added: “They both got out of relationships recently so they’re not rushing into anything serious. So far it’s going well and there are sparks between them.”

‘The Kissing Booth’ actor and the influencer were confirmed to be dating in May 2022. Although they did not publicly share their relationship status, the two were spotted having casual dates in Los Angeles several times. However, in August of that same year, it was said that they ended their romance to focus on their respective careers.