Jacob Elordi's bath water is now a candle

Actor Jacob Elordi’s bath water from the film ‘Saltburn’ has not been turned into a candle. The bath water, where the actor was seen doing an intimate act was has been now turned into a candle and is available for sale.

Labeled as “Jacob Elordi’s Bathwater”, the candle is available for $26 and on Amazon for $36. “There’s nothing quite like the smell of a quality candle, particularly when that smell is inspired by Jacob Elordi and what we imagine His Highness to smell like,” the product description reads, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The scent comes in three flavors, including vanilla, comfort spice and sea breeze.

The candle is being sold by Side Hustle Vibes, which also sells Drake’s bathwater, Harry Style’s bathwater and Eau De Timothee.

Side Hustle Vibes is not the only one selling Jacob Elordi-themed candles though. Cool Girl Candles introduced another, slightly more appropriate, “This smells like Jacob Elordi” candle for $19.79.