Jada Pinkett Smith to take legal action against person on who claimed Will Smith was sexually involved with Duane Martin

By Agency News Desk

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have once again denied claims of infidelity within their relationship. In a preview of an interview with ‘The Breakfast Club’, the ‘Red Table Talk’ host, 52, stated that she and her husband will take legal action against an alleged associate’s claims that Smith, 55, had a sexual relationship with fellow actor Duane Martin, reports People magazine.

While discussing her new memoir Worthy, radio host Charlamagne tha God brought up the “No Soccer Mom” chapter where Pinkett Smith addresses rumours that have plagued her marriage, such as the couple — who have been married since 1997 — being swingers or gay.

As per People, Charlamagne asked the ‘Girls Trip’ actress how it feels to still have some of “those same rumours out about people you love like Will and Duane” in 2023. ‘Breakfast Club’ co-host DJ Envy added that the rumour regarding Smith and Martin “just came out.”

“Let me just say this,” Pinkett Smith began. “It’s ridiculous, right? And it’s nonsense.” An individual named Brother Bilal made claims during a recent interview with Unwine With Tasha K on Wednesday that years ago, he walked in on Smith and Martin, 58, having sex.

“And this is a person that tried a shakedown, a money shakedown that didn’t work”, Pinkett Smith said of Bilal. “We’re gonna take legal action,” she said. “Because it’s one thing to have your opinion about somebody, versus just making up salacious, malicious stories. So, that’s actionable. So we’re going to roll with that”.

Pinkett Smith maintained that the allegations are “not true”.

Agency News Desk
