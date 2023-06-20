scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

James Gunn 'blown away' with 'Superman: Legacy' auditions

James Gunn had a busy weekend auditioning to find the star of 'Superman: Legacy'.

By Agency News Desk
James Gunn 'blown away' with 'Superman Legacy' auditions
James Gunn 'blown away' with 'Superman Legacy' auditions

Filmmaker James Gunn had a busy weekend auditioning to find the star of ‘Superman: Legacy’.

The DC Studios co-head gave fans an update on the casting call, reports ‘Deadline’.

“Amazing amazing weekend of auditions for Superman: Legacy,” the filmmaker shared on Bluesky social.

“I’m blown away by some of these actors, among the best I’ve ever seen or worked with,” he said.

Gunn confirmed he was on the new social platform after many speculated if it was the Guardians of the Galaxy director.

‘Superman: Legacy’ is scheduled to release on July 11, 2025, with Gunn directing and writing the film.

The movie kicks off the DC Universe Gunn and Peter Safran are building that they are calling ‘Chapter One: Gods and Monsters’.

The film tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

Gunn’s update on casting Superman comes after the director said he was “narrowing” down the list of actors set to portray the Man of Steel on the big screen. While appearing on Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, he also took the time to dispel rumours around the names being thrown around to star in the superhero flick.

“There’s things in there that are completely false, but I can’t go out there and say, ‘Oh this isn’t true, and this isn’t true’ without going through everything,” Gunn said.

“And by the way, it’s not the audience’s – at this point, I don’t think it’s the business of anyone who is screen-testing for a role. That is a very private thing,” he added.

Some of the names that have been reported to be in contention to play Superman include Nicholas Hoult ‘The Great’, David Corenswet ‘The Politician’ and Tom Brittney ‘Greyhound’.

Names to play Lois Lane include Emma Mackey ‘Sex Education’, Rachel Brosnahan ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ and Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton).

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Over 350 athletes turn up for Mumbai leg tryout of Elite Women's Pro Basketball League
Next article
Subreddits adopt other protest forms as Reddit threats action on moderators
This May Also Interest You
Technology

HP's new gaming laptops to start from below Rs 60K

Technology

Nandan Nilekani donates Rs 315 cr to alma mater IIT Bombay

Technology

Subreddits adopt other protest forms as Reddit threats action on moderators

Sports

Over 350 athletes turn up for Mumbai leg tryout of Elite Women's Pro Basketball League

News

Chiranjeevi is 'happy and proud' with arrival of Ram Charan, Upasana's baby girl

News

Ali Fazal underwent training for dirt biking for his role in 'Kandahar'

News

Raghav Juyal speaks about working with Oscar-winner Guneet Monga for two projects

News

Kraven the Hunter: Villains aren’t born. They’re made!

News

Kangana Ranaut on Avneet Kaur: Focusing on bringing talent, outsiders into the film industry’

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Superstar calls MC Stan ‘keeda makoda’ in rant video

News

Papon joined ‘Walk for a Smile’, creating awareness for facial deformities

Sports

Haryana completes hat-trick at 10th Sr & 7th Jr National Rugby 7s

News

Sumbul Touqeer Khan shares pictures from her father’s second wedding

News

Amanda Bynes placed on psychiatric hold again after

News

Bebe Rexha rushed off stage after phone hits her on the face

Others

Sufism, Rumi, Love and Girish Sadhwani: Indian Sufi Singer making a mark in the world of Sufism.

Technology

iPhone maker wants IP rights on Apple fruit in unique battle

Technology

Short video app Chingari lays off 20% of workforce amid restructuring

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US