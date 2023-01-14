scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

James Gunn shoots down speculations of Jacob Elordi playing Superman

By News Bureau

Filmmaker James Gunn, who earlier removed Henry Cavill as Superman, has taken the air out of fanboy reports that ‘Euphoria’ actor Jacob Elordi is rumoured to play Superman in the filmmaker’s early-days iteration of the ‘Man of Steel’.

Gunn, who is the co-boss at DC, broke the news on Twitter, reports ‘Deadline’. He tweeted, “My thoughts are that no one has been cast as Superman yet.”

“Casting, as is almost always the case with me, will happen after the script is finished or close to finished, and it isn’t. We’ll announce a few things in not too long, but the casting of Superman won’t be one of them,” Gunn added, quoted by Deadline.

Meanwhile, Batman director Matt Reeves in a sitdown with Collider revealed that he’s expected to meet with Gunn and fellow co-DC Boss Peter Safran in the next few weeks. The new DC administration is expected to unveil their eight-ten year plan for the comic book universe.

“The Batverse thing, as James has said, and as Peter has said, is kind of its own thing they’re letting us do,” Reeves told Collider.

‘Deadline’ further states that Reeves can maintain a parallel universe to whatever Gunn and Safran are developing. Reeves also has an HBO Max Batman spinoff series that’s expected to go into production this year, ‘The Penguin’ starring Colin Farrell.

Reeves told Collider, “I had this dream for the way I wanted that to play out and that’s part of what I’m going to be talking to them about in a few weeks. They’re going to be talking to me about what they’re doing in their ten-year plan or certainly what’s in the near future as well so that we can understand that we’re not “it’s air traffic control… “we don’t want to be crashing into each other. We want to support each other”.

“I’m super excited. I’m really excited to hear about what they’re doing and to be working with them. It’s going to be cool”, he added.

Previous article
Hockey World Cup: Netherlands beat Malaysia 4-0 in opener
Next article
U19 Women's T20 WC: Bangladesh open tournament by stunning Australia, UAE begin with win over Scotland
This May Also Interest You
News

Kannada superstars celebrate Sankranti, call on fans to share the joy

News

'Babylon' star Margot Robbie says she loves to travel by the London Underground

Sports

Mumbai Marathon: Ethiopia's Lemi, Haymanot set course records; Gopi wins in Indian section

News

Jamie Lee Curtis turns her Golden Globes reaction meme into T-shirt print

News

Sreejita De clarifies: I didn’t mean Tina Datta has actually broken relationships

News

Brendan Fraser-starrer 'The Whale' outpaces other indies; mints $10 mn at US box office

News

An emotional moment as Sajid Khan bids goodbye to 'Bigg Boss' house

Health & Lifestyle

23 injured in TN jallikattu event

Health & Lifestyle

Punish officials who obstruct Mohalla clinics ahead of MCD polls: DyCM to L-G

Sports

From Yamaguchi to PV Sindhu, top-10 women stars to watch out for at India Open 2023

Sports

Jake Dennis wins first race of GEN3 era 2023 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix

Sports

Dewald Brevis is everything you look for in an overseas pro, when in India, says Abhinav Mukund

Sports

Ravichandran Ashwin wants ODI World Cup matches to start at 11:30am for reducing dew factor

Sports

Will try to stick to our plans in the series: Bismah Maroof on Pakistan's ODIs against Australia

Sports

Suryakumar cause lot of troubles for bowlers with his 360 degree play: Andy Flower

News

Selena reacts to body shaming comments after her Golden Globes appearance

News

Selena reacts to body shaming comments after her Golden Globes appearance

News

Todd Field recalls how Tom Cruise saved his film from Harvey Weinstein

News

Pamela Anderson says she never read letter from 'Pam & Tommy' star Lily James

News

Akshay posts first look of 'Selfiee', triggers remake debate

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US