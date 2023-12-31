Jamie Dornan had ‘stalker-type situation’ after ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’ success

Actor Jamie Dornan has opened up about how he handles pressure from fans and revealed a “scary” experience he had with a stalker. After starring in the ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ trilogy, based on E.L. James’ novels, the actor found himself at the centre of the fandom, including fan-created conspiracies about him and his co-star Dakota Johnson, reports ‘The Hollywood Reporter’.

Dornan recently told ‘The Independent’ that he, “tried to put walls up around (the fans), to really try and not let that in.”

He said, “I’m pretty good at just blocking any of the noise associated with whatever fandom is – not letting it affect me, or more importantly my family.”

As per ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, Dornan revealed that he has also been in some frightening situations that have impacted his family.

He said: “I had a situation… a stalker-type situation before Covid. That was fucking scary. Someone turned up at my house when my kids were there. … The more I can block that out, the better it is for me and the family.”

Following the attention he got from the ‘Fifty Shades of Grey films’, Dornan now knows he prefers a balance when it comes to taking on high-profile projects, one where he can still have somewhat of a “normal life”.

“There’s never going to be anything like ‘Fifty Shades’ again”, The actor said. “It felt very much like its own thing, particularly because it focused on and around sex. But there are obviously other jobs that bring insane scrutiny, like superhero stuff, or fucking James Bond – any of that stuff. I’ve done pretty well to avoid that sort of s*** so far.”