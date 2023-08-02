scorecardresearch
Jamie Foxx says he 'would not be here' without sister Deidra, in b'day message

Jamie Foxx has shared his love and gratitude for his sister Deidra Dixon, crediting her with saving his life during his recent health scare.

By Agency News Desk
Hollywood star Jamie Foxx has shared his love and gratitude for his sister Deidra Dixon, crediting her with saving his life during his recent health scare. In a birthday post, the ‘Day Shift’ star said that he would “not be here’ if it wasn’t for her.”

The ‘Django Unchained’ actor, 55, posted a photo of himself wrapping his younger sister Deidra in a big hug in an Instagram post and also shared separate photos of her.

In the photo, the two embrace each other as Deidra is seen sporting a bright sparkly purple lipstick complementing her bright purple braids as the actor dons stylish sunglasses.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful sister @frequency11 ‘D’… you are magical you are beautiful you are the courageous lionesses #leoseason And without you I would not be here,” Foxxposted.

“Had you not made the decisions that you made I would’ve lost my life…. I love you forever and ever happy birthday sis #swipeleft.”

Foxxcredited, without going into detail, his sister for making important health decisions for him.

In April,Foxx had to temporarily halt filming on the upcoming movie ‘Back in Action’ starring Cameron Diaz due to his health issues.

His temporary absence from the set created many changes to the movie including Cameron needing to act withFoxx‘s body double once filming began again, Daily Mail reported.

The details ofFoxx‘s medical emergency were never revealed, but the actor has since been deemed as “stable” and recovering.

In the wake of the April incident, his daughter Corinne said on Instagram that the A-lister had been taken to a hospital after dealing with a “medical complication.”

