Jamie Foxx seen hanging out with girlfriend first time since health scare

Actor Jamie Foxx has been spotted on a public date for the first time after his health scare. He was spotted hanging out with his girlfriend, enjoying a night-out on the beaches of Malibu. The ‘Django Unchained’ actor hasn’t been seen with his girlfriend since his health scare in April. Not much is known about the mysterious blonde, but she was snapped smiling next to Jamie as they left a dinner date at Nobu.

According to The Mirror, Jamie was seen donning a brown and white plaid jacket, sunglasses, jeans, and a lightly coloured brimmed hat. His female companion pulled her blonde locks back into a ponytail with loose tendrils falling around her face.

She donned a light-coloured slim-fitting dress as she held a black clutch. Jamie was also spotted hugging someone outside the famous restaurant with a big grin on his face.

Back in early August, the actor had opened up about his recovery from his hospitalisation, saying that he is feeling “recovered” and “feeling like myself again”.

The Academy Award winning actor also said he “can see the light” and is “thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers,” on his social media.

“I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day,” he shared.

“I went through something I never thought I would go through. I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear an update, but to be honest with you, I didn’t want you to see me like that man,” he admitted, with tears in his eyes.

The actor, who returned to work back in July continued: “I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, (or) a television show.”

“I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through,” he added.